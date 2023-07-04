Karma Hits Back? Chhattisgarh Man Chokes on Eye of Goat He Sacrificed in Ritual

In a bizarre incident, a man choked to death after consuming an eye of a goat, which he sacrificed after his wishes came true. The incident took place in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh.

It what looks like, karma has struck back at the 50-year-old man, Bagar Sai, who along with other residents of his village, Madanpur, performed the sacrificing rituals.

As the villagers sat to eat the cooked meal, Bagar picked up the eye of the goat from the cooked meat. When he tried to gulp that down it got stuck in his throat, thereby choking him. He was rushed to the district hospital, where but was declared dead.