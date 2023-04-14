Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Karnataka: 3 Children, 2 Women Among 6 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Bus, Car in Kodagu

Karnataka: 3 Children, 2 Women Among 6 Killed in Head-on Collision Between Bus, Car in Kodagu

hey were going from Maddur in Mandya district to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district when their vehicle was involved in the accident with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 20:11 IST

Kodagu, India

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. (Representational Image/ANI)
Police have registered a case and started an investigation. (Representational Image/ANI)

Six persons, including two women and three children, were killed and two were injured grievously after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a government bus at Sampaje Gate in Kodagu district on Friday, police said.

They were going from Maddur in Mandya district to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district when their vehicle was involved in the accident with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus.

The injured were rushed to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

first published: April 14, 2023, 20:11 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 20:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures