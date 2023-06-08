Karnataka: 3 Killed as Ambulance Carrying Body Rams Into Parked Truck in Chitradurga 

Three people were killed when an ambulance carrying a body to Tamil Nadu rammed into a truck parked on the national highway in Chitradurga Rural police station limits of the district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Kanakamani and 17-year-old Akash. The identity of the driver who also succumbed is yet to be ascertained. The injured — Jnanashekar and Mouli Rajan — have been shifted to the Chitradurga district government hospital.