Home » India » Karnataka: 3 Killed as Ambulance Carrying Body Rams Into Parked Truck in Chitradurga 

Karnataka: 3 Killed as Ambulance Carrying Body Rams Into Parked Truck in Chitradurga 

The deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Kanakamani and 17-year-old Akash. The identity of the driver who also succumbed is yet to be ascertained

IANS

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 11:15 IST

Chitradurga, India

The incident occurred near Mallapura village on the national highway. (File representative image: IANS)
The incident occurred near Mallapura village on the national highway. (File representative image: IANS)

Three people were killed when an ambulance carrying a body to Tamil Nadu rammed into a truck parked on the national highway in Chitradurga Rural police station limits of the district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Kanakamani and 17-year-old Akash. The identity of the driver who also succumbed is yet to be ascertained. The injured — Jnanashekar and Mouli Rajan — have been shifted to the Chitradurga district government hospital.

    • According to police, the incident occurred near Mallapura village on the national highway. The ambulance, bearing the registration number of Bikaner in Rajasthan, was carrying a body from Ahmedabad to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

    The front portion of the ambulance was totally mangled in the crash.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 08, 2023, 11:15 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 11:15 IST
