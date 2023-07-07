Karnataka: 58-Year-Old Hindu Man Wears Burqa To Avail Free Bus Tickets Under 'Shakti Yojna'

A burqa-clad Hindu man was nabbed by local residents in Karnataka over suspicions of trying to avail a free bus ticket under the Karnataka government’s Shakti Yojana, which provides free bus travel for women. The 58-year-old Hindu man wearing a burqa was spotted sitting at a bus stop in Karnataka’s Dharwad district on Thursday.

The man, identified as Veerabhadraiah, was noticed by onlookers sitting at a bus stop in Dharwad. He claimed that he wore a burqa for the purpose of begging, however, his explanation did little to satisfy the people who alleged that Veerabhadraiah had plans to get a free bus ticket under the Shakti Yojana.