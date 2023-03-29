Karnataka Election Dates 2023 LIVE Updates: Poll Schedule Out Today; CM Bommai Cancels Koppal Tour After EC Notification

Published By: News Desk
Karnataka Election Dates 2023 LIVE Updates: Dates for the much awaited Karnataka assembly elections will be announced today by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Election Commission said that the dates will be announced in a press conference that begins at 11:30 am.
Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna.
The election commission’s sudden decision to announce poll dates has thown CM Bommai and other cabinet ministers’ plans out of gear. CM Bommai has now scrapped his Koppal tour.
The chief minister was supposed to inaugurate several projects in Koppul.
Two ministers, R Ashoka and Somanna, have also advanced their Press conference to announce their report card. Both of them will hold it at 10:30am.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday charged the State Congress chief D K Shivakumar for luring BJP MLAs offering them tickets in constituencies where the grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for Assembly polls, due by May.
The Chief Minister also said that BJP’s first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April.
“KPCC President D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce candidates. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket," Bommai alleged.
Several political big wigs have already been visiting the poll-bound state ahead of the crucial elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah recently were in the state to launch a slew of projects, while Congress also has been making big promises to woo the voters.
Making a powerful pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka, PM Modi on Saturday urged the people of the State where Assembly polls are due by May, to give the party a full majority for a stable government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached on Saturday during the election rally in Karnataka’s Davanagere, according to officials. A man attempted to approach the prime minister by jumping over the barricade but was intercepted by the police and security personnel before he could do any harm after breaching security measures, a video tweeted by ANI and confirmed by police showed.
The man, is believed to be from Koppal and has been detained and was questioned, police sources said.
The Davangere Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth refused to term the incident as a security breach. “Nothing like that (security breach) happened. He was not even near the Prime Minister. He was caught well before that," Rishyanth told PTI. READ HERE
Stressing that fast-paced development was the need of the hour, he urged the people of Karnataka to help bring the State out of the “politics of manipulation". The BJP wanted to make the State a driving force of developed India, while the Congress looked at it as “an ATM that fills the treasury of its leaders", he alleged.
“Karnataka has seen a long period of opportunistic and selfish coalition governments. Karnataka has faced losses due to such governments. So, for fast-paced development of Karnataka, BJP’s full majority, and stable government is needed," Modi said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai is the current Karnataka chief minister. Three-time MLA and former Minister Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021, days after his predecessor BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation from the post.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that BJP’s first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections is likely to be announced in the first week of April.
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Karnataka Assembly elections at 11:30 am on Wednesday as top political parties — the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) — are prepping for the electoral battle.
Assembly polls in Karnataka are due by May.
Meanwhile, EC’s poll notification has thrown CM Bommai’s and cabinet ministers’ plan out of gear with the chief minister scarpping his Koppal tour after press conference announcement. While Chief Minister Bommai was supposed to inaugurate several projects, two minister – R Ashoka and Somanna – have preponed their press conference to announce their report card.
Making a powerful pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka, PM Modi on Saturday urged the people of the State where Assembly polls are due by May, to give the party a full majority for a stable government. Stressing that fast-paced development was the need of the hour, he urged the people of Karnataka to help bring the State out of the "politics of manipulation".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state the next day, hoisted a 103 ft high national flag in Karnataka’s Gorata, called “Jallianwala Bagh of South India”. Recalling the horror of Gorata on May 9, 1948, the Union Minister recalled that 200 people were massacred by the ‘brutal” Nizam even though the country had become independent. Shah also hit out at the Congress alleging that it never remembered those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad from the ‘brutal’ Nizam rule.
