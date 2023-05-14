Karnataka Election Results: Congress Legislature Party Passes Resolution, Gives Power to Kharge to Pick CM

Curated By: Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 23:26 IST
Karnataka, India
A one-line resolution was passed during the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru, authorizing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide CLP leader.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the new Congress Govt in Karnataka that will take over soon will be a STAR—Sensitive, Transparent, Accountable and Responsive.
After the CLP meeting, Congress Karnataka in charge Randeep Surjewala posted a picture on Twitter with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar and wrote “Congress is united".
The defeat of the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections is the result of its “nature" and “behaviour" and Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ definitely helped the Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters at Ambernath in Maharashtra’s Thane district, Thackeray said the “opposition party never wins the election, it’s the ruling party that loses in the polls".
Having won the Karnataka elections, the Congress now seeks to find the right person to occupy the chief ministerial chair, but they are caught in a dilemma as senior leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are both strong contenders. While both the leaders are leaving no stone unturned to rally support for their candidature among the newly elected MLAs, according to insiders, Siddaramaiah has the edge.
Supporters of both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah– the frontrunners to become the chief minister of Karnataka — are raising slogans in support of their leaders outside the Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru.
A one-line resolution was passed during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Bengaluru, authorizing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide CLP leader.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to discuss government formation in Karnataka begins in Bengaluru, PTI reported.
AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said Latha Mallikarjun, who has got elected as an independent from Harapanahalli Assembly segment has extended unconditional support to the Congress party in the State.
Latha Mallikarjun, is daughter of veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, late M P Prakash.
With Congress emerging victorious in the Karnataka Assembly election, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said he hoped that the grand old party will fulfill its pre-poll promises made to the public.
“The people of Karnataka took a decision…(they) gave power to Congress. We expect them (Congress) to fulfill the promises they made to the people. But, the work on strengthening of Majlis (AIMIM) in states be it Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengal will continue," the Hyderabad MP said.
The BJP, which witnessed defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, failed to win even a single seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
Besides, the party also lost in 24 constituencies out of 36 reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
Karnataka has 51 reserved constituencies, out of which 36 seats are reserved for SC candidates and 15 for candidates belonging to the ST community.
Nine Muslim candidates, all from the Congress, emerged victorious in the Karnataka Assembly polls.
The consolidation of Muslim votes, which make up nearly 13 per cent of the state’s electorate, seems to have worked in favour of the Congress. The party has promised to restore a four per cent quota for Muslims, which the erstwhile BJP government scrapped.
The BJP should learn from its defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections that “politics of hate" does not work forever, the AAP said on Sunday.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also have to understand that “the time of contesting elections on non-issues, playing politics of hate and throttling opposition is going to end".
PI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar asserted that the assembly poll outcome in Karnataka is a “big defeat" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who “projected" himself as the “saviour" of the BJP.
“The Karnataka result is also a big defeat for Modi ji, who projected himself as the saviour of the saffron party. Despite all his efforts in the southern state, 64 per cent people voted against the BJP," Sarkar said.
Supporters of both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah- the frontrunners to become the chief minister of Karnataka — gathered outside Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru where the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is underway.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reached Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru to attend the CLP meeting.
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reached Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru for the CLP meeting.
Lingayat community leaders have taken a neutral stand in the Karnataka CM tussle.
DK Shivakumar’s supporters gathered outside his residence on Sunday evening. Security has been tightened.
Former health minister and BJP leader K Sudhakar extended his support for DK Shivakumar as the chief minister. Sudhakar also comes from the Vokkaliga community.
Vokkaliga pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swami also requested the Congress high command to make DK Shivakumar chief minister.
Vokkaliga pointiff Nanjavadhuta Swami said DK Shivakumar has consolidated all the communities of Karnataka. “Under the leadership of Kharge and Siddaramaiah, DKS sacrified everything for the party. On behalf of Vokkaliga community and other communities, I request you to give DKS a change and make him the CM. This is not a community that will keep quite if their self-respect is hurt," he said.
Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Congress MLAs in Bengaluru ahead of the CLP meeting in Bengaluru, according to CNN-News18 sources.
The Congress on Sunday appointed three central observers, including senior leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, ahead of its crucial legislature party meeting in Karnataka to elect the new chief minister, amid hectic lobbying for the top post.
Besides Shinde, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, the other observers are party general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria.
AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the central observers would oversee the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.
Even as the race for the Karnataka CM post heats up, the Vokkaliga community is pushing for its tallest leader in the state, DK Shivakumar. The DKS camp is in no mood to settle for the post of deputy CM, a possibility being reported, according to sources.
A crucial meeting of various Vokkaliga seers, including Adichunchungiri Swami and members of the Vokkaliga Sangha, will take place on Sunday afternoon to put pressure on the Congress for DKS.
Just hours after the DKS camp argued that he will be an acceptable face for Lingayats as well, the KPCC president is likely to visit the Lingayat mutt - the Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru today.
Outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended his best wishes to Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, both Congress leaders, who are contending for the post of the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. “I wish both of them all the best," Bommai told reporters.
Congress state chief DK Shivakumar is credited with funding several candidates for the recent election and helping to counter the BJP’s might, according to sources. The newly elected MLAs are likely to empower the high command in the CLP meeting. The Shivakumar camp have claimed senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will recognise DKS’s loyalty and sacrifice. The camp has also made it clear that there is no question of settling for a Deputy Chief Minister position.
According to sources in the DK Shivakumar (DKS) camp, the Vokkaliga community has overwhelmingly voted for the Congress party after 25 years with the hope of seeing DKS as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The Congress party has 29 newly elected Vokkaliga MLAs. Additionally, the Lingayat community is said to prefer DKS over Siddaramaiah, as the former Chief Minister is seen as a man who tried to break the Lingayat community.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke about Opposition unity in the aftermath of the party’s Karnataka assembly election victory. “We are saying from the beginning that if the Opposition is united then BJP can’t remain in power. After the Karnataka polls, a wave has started across the country and people are saying that the days of PM Modi and BJP are coming to an end. If the Opposition will not unite now then the people of the country will not forgive us."
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar clarified that he has no “differences" with Siddaramaiah, stating that he has sacrificed for the party and cooperated with the former CM. “Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah," he said.
Supporters of both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah– frontrunners to become the chief minister of Karnataka — gathered outside the meeting venue Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru.
The Vokkaliga community is rallying behind DK Shivakumar as a potential chief minister candidate.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had a conversation over the phone with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi regarding the formation of the Karnataka government, sources said. A closed-door meeting was held at an apartment owned by Congress MLA Bairathi Suresh, according to News18 reports.
Earlier, posters were displayed outside the residences of Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, indicating their potential candidacy for the top post. Both leaders are considered strong contenders for the position, which could impact the party’s chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress party’s victory of 135 seats in the recent elections has undermined the BJP’s hold on the southern region.
BJP candidate C K Ramamurthy won the Jayanagar seat in Karnataka by a narrow margin of 16 votes against his Congress rival Soumya Reddy. The announcement was made at the Counting Centre at S S M R V College in Jayanagar. A recount of postal ballots was ordered by the Election Commission after Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy held a narrow lead over BJP’s C K Ramamurthy.
Ramalinga Reddy, a senior Congress leader, has accused BJP leaders of influencing election officials in Jayanagar constituency after his daughter Soumya Reddy’s defeat. He claimed that Tejasvi Surya, R Ashok, and a BJP observer from Uttar Pradesh pressured revenue and returning officers to demand a recount. While the Election Commission of India initially declared Soumya as the winner, Reddy announced plans to legally challenge the result.
The Congress emerged as the winner in the high-voltage Karnataka assembly elections, securing 135 seats out of 224, according to the Election Commission of India. The BJP won 65 seats, while JD(S) won 19 seats. Two independent candidates also won in the election, and Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha each won one seat.
The JD-S, which had hoped to be kingmaker, won 19 seats, down from 37 last time with its vote share decreasing to 13.32 per cent from 18 per cent in the previous elections.
Amid massive celebrations at the Congress headquarter in New Delhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said “I am happy we contested the Karnataka polls without using hate, bad language. We fought the polls with love. In Karnataka, the market of hate (‘nafrat ka bazaar’) has closed down and shops of love (‘mohabbat ki dukaanein’) opened.”
The strength of the poor has defeated the power of crony capitalists and this will happen in all states, he added
Following Karnataka BJP’s defeat in the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Karnataka continued its 38-year-old anti-incumbency trend thanks to the aggressive pro-poor campaign led by mass leader and Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Since 1985, the state has never re-elected an incumbent party to power.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has stated, “The five guarantees we have given will be approved in the first cabinet meeting and we will then pass an order.” He also said, “The mandate given by the people is to give a pro-people administration and not for enjoyment.” The Congress has promised to implement “guarantees” such as “200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).”
Siddaramaiah also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “Modi said these promises will not be fulfilled as it will burden the state with debts. Modi himself burdened the country with debts. It is the BJP which has pushed the state towards bankruptcy.”
Shivakumar expressed his gratitude towards the Gandhi family by saying, “I can’t forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me after the BJP people jailed me.” He went on to add that he had promised the Gandhi family and Kharge that he would deliver Karnataka to them.
The morale-boosting triumph will be critical in reviving the party’s electoral prospects before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress party’s victory in the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help them secure three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state that will fall vacant next year. The tenure of four Rajya Sabha members from the state will end in 2024, including Syed Nasir Hussain, G C Chandrashekhar, and L Hanumanthaiah of the Congress and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP.
The BJP, which won 65 of the 224 assembly seats in the state on Saturday, will be able to get one nominee elected to the Rajya Sabha next year. Currently, the BJP has six Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Congress has five members, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has one member of the Rajya Sabha out of the 12 seats from the state.
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is the only JDS member in the Rajya Sabha. The tenure of Deve Gowda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will end in 2026, along with that of Iranna Kadali and Narayana Koragappa (both of the BJP). The tenure of four other members, including Sitharaman, will end in 2028.
The counting took place where tension arose as Congress state president D K Shivakumar, state unit working president Ramalinga Reddy (who is also Sowmya Reddy’s father), and other leaders protested outside the polling booth, alleging the misuse of government machinery to favor Ramamurthy. Despite their protests, election officials declared Ramamurthy as the winner with a margin of only 16 votes. The Congress party has now won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, while the BJP has won 66 seats and the JD(S) has won 19, according to the Election Commission website.
In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP had 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 69, JD(S) with 29, BSP with one, two independents, one speaker, and six vacant seats (due to deaths and resignations to join other parties prior to the polls).
However, the results for the Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru are still pending as the Election Commission ordered a recount of postal ballots due to a narrow lead held by Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy over BJP’s C K Ramamurthy.
(With inputs from PTI)