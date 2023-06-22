Karnataka Bandh Today Over Power Tariff Hike: Here's What's Open and Shut & Will Bengaluru be Hit

A day-long bandh will be observed in Karnataka on Thursday, June 22, over hike in electricity tariff rate. A call for the strike was given by the Hubballi-based Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

“We request all the trade and industry to close their establishments on June 22. This is in protest of abnormal price hike in the electricity charges by Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs)," KCCI said.

It said that for the past eight days it made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. “However, no solution is forthcoming from the officials or government representatives," it said.

What’s Open and What’s Shut

Belgaum: A report in Times of India quoted Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) president Hemendra Porwal as saying that they have requested all trades and industries (except emergency services) to keep their establishments closed on Thursday in support of the agitation.

Hubballi: The report further stated that Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), along with other district chambers of commerce and trade associations, has given statewide bandh call on June 22 to protest the “unjust hike" of power tariff.

KCCI has appealed to all entrepreneurs and traders to down their businesses on that day to express their opposition to the tariff and their adverse effects on the general public and industries, TOI mentioned.

Mysuru: Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has also supported the bandh call. MCCI president KB Lingaraju told reporters that Hebbal, Hootagalli, Kadakola, Nanjangud, and other industry associations have extended support to the bandh call.

The CPM has also extended support of the strike. However, the bandh is unlikely to affect the normal life as KCCI president Vinay Javali said that the bandh call is a “voluntary one".

A report in Hindustan Times quoted Javali as saying that the strike is only for business establishments, and the essential services and movement of vehicles will not be affected.

Business establishments will incur losses owing to a day-long bandh, but Javali said industries may not survive with such an unprecedented increase in power tariff, the HT report stated.

Another report in Times of India stated that the leading industries and industry associations in Bengaluru have opted out of the bandh and assured people they will be conducting business as usual on Thursday.

The report mentioned that several trade bodies, including FKCCI, KASSIA and Peenya Industries Association, distanced themselves from Thursday’s bandh.

All Areas Participating in Bandh

While the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), a large business body of the state, has not responded to the KCCI’s bandh call, district chambers of Gadag, Bijapur, Rancbennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijaynagar, Mysore, Davangere, Koppal, Bagalkoti, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, Bidar, Shivamoga, Kolar, Mandya, Chickmangalore, Yadgir, Chitradurga, KalyanKamataka, Haveri, Hassan, Bellary and other industry associations are said to join the strike.

Why the Call for Bandh?

Days after announcing the launch of ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, one of the poll guarantees of the Congress government offering free domestic electricity up to 200 units, the power tariff was increased by Rs 2.89 per unit.

News18 spoke to several residents across Bengaluru about the spike in their electricity bills. Some have received double the usual amount, while others have received negative billing.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) said the hike was due to fuel and power purchase cost adjustment (FPPCA) and arrears from April.