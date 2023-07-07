Karnataka Budget 2023 News LIVE: Excise Duty on Liquor Hiked by 20%, CM Sidda Promises to Protect Milk Brand Nandini

Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 20:31 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday proposed two separate Metro rail projects in Bengaluru worth Rs 31,328 crore.
In his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly, he said a Detailed Project Report has been submitted to the Central government for approval of Metro Phase-3 at a cost of Rs. 16,328 crore.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set a revised revenue collection target for the Commercial Tax Department for the year 2023-24 at Rs 1,01,000 crore. Previously, the target was set at Rs 84,000 crore in the budget presented by former Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai.
A public hospital dedicated to organ transplant will be built at NIMHANS in Bengaluru at the cost of Rs 146 crore.
CM Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 450 crore for the ongoing construction works of medical colleges and hospitals across the state.
A dedicated organ transplant hospital will also be established in Bengaluru at the cost of Rs 146 Crore.
CM Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 100 crore for repair, renovation and maintenance of Indira canteens across the State.
Karnataka government announced announced a hike of 20% in the excise duty on Indian made liquor and 10% on beer. Motor Vehicle Tax will also be revised on certain categories of vehicles.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented the second budget of the 2023-24 fiscal with an outlay of 3.27 Lakh Cr and allocated a significant chunk of money to fulfill the guarantees.
52,000Cr has been allotted for the five guarantees.
- Rs 30000 Crore has been allocated to ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme under which, Rs 2,000 will be provided every month to the women “in the women-headed households".
- Rs 10,000 Crore has been allocated to ‘Anna Baghya’ scheme
- Rs 13,910 Crore has been allocated to ‘‘Gruha Jyoti Yojana’, under which, up to 200 units of free electricity will be provided which will benefit about 2.14 crore household consumers.
CM Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 14,950 Crores, which is 4% of the total budget, for Health and Family Welfare.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 37,587 Crores for Education and Rs 24,166 Crores for Women and Child Development in the second budget of the 2023-24 fiscal. This is 11% and 7% of the total budget allocation respectively.
Congress Government has announced life insurance of Rs 2 lakh and accidental insurance of RS. 2 lakh to part and full-time delivery personnel working in E-commerce sites.
The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka announced a hike of 20% in the excise duty on liquor during the budget presentation of the 2023-24 fiscal on Friday.
The additional excise duty (AED) on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was hiked by 20% while in the case of beer, the AED was hiked by 10% from 175% to 185%. The chief minister has levied 20% on all 18 slabs of excise.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented the second state budget of the 2023-24 fiscal on Friday. Total Expenditure is estimated to be Rs 3,27,747 crores that includes Revenue Expenditure at Rs 2,50,933 crores, Capital Expenditure at Rs 54,374 crores and loan repayment at Rs 22,441 crores.
“I want to tell one thing to opposition party as I start my budget presentation and speak about the gurantees, people are clever and they are seeing it all. So as an opposition party you speak but not about the guarantees that are meant for poor. Through those guarantees it is clear that our party walks the talk," said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in his speech ahead of budget presentation.
Focusing on pre-poll promises, CM Siddaramaiah has started speaking in the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha ahead of budget presentation.
“We have already started implementing all the promises we made to the people. We will do it. All five guarantees will be implemented. This Budget’s greatest expectation, all five guarantees will be implemented," said Minister KJ George on Friday.
Congress legislative party meeting has begun ahead of budget presentation today. CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers are also present in the meeting.
“It is natural that people expectations (from Budget). They also have a lot of confidence in us. Congress party has built its credibility in Karnataka and also in the country. I am sure that we will be able to deliver and people will be happy after the Budget," said state minister HK Patil on Friday.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will present the second state budget of the 2023-24 fiscal at 12 noon today, the first after Congress assumed power followed victory in May 10 assembly elections.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will present the second state budget of the 2023-24 fiscal at 12 noon today. Budgetary provisions for Congress government’s five pre-poll guarantee schemes, namely Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi, and ‘Shakti’ will be in focus.
According to a PTI report, the ruling Congress government in Karnataka may introduce a bill repealing the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, besides another amendment pertaining to the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Act, 2020, in the second state budget of the 2023-24 fiscal today.
The Siddaramaiah government is set make budgetary provisions for its five guarantee schemes, namely Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi, and ‘Shakti’.
Former chief minister of Karnataka and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai urged Siddaramaiah not to burden citizens with levies or by increasing the state’s borrowings in the second state budget of the 2023-24 fiscal to be presented today.
“Only six months are left in the fiscal. You won’t need more than Rs 20,000-25,000 crore for the guarantees. You won’t have to borrow too much. When I presented a surplus budget, I kept fiscal deficit at 2.7% of the GSDP, within the 3% mark, " Bommai was quoted by Deccan Herald as saying.
As all eyes are on the five pre-poll promises by the ruling Congress government in Karnataka state Budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the guarantee schemes will cost Rs 60,000 crore annually.
Quoting sources, an Indian Express report said the second state budget of the 2023-24 fiscal, unlike the allocations made to different sectors in the last five Budgets, is likely to have department-wise allocations.
Quoting Congress sources, a PTI report said the government is likely to introduce a bill scrapping the anti-cow slaughter law called Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, in the budget session today.
According to a PTI report, the ruling Congress government in Karnataka is likely to table a bill scrapping the anti-conversion law called Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, in the budget session today.
The law was promulgated by the previous BJP government.
This is Siddaramaiah’s seventh Budget as a chief minister, having presented six during his tenure as Karnataka CM from 2013 to 2018. The Budget will also be the 14th Budget attended by the senior Congress leader.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is set to present the second state budget of the 2023-24 fiscal today. The budget is expected to focus on increasing revenue generation and the five pre-poll guarantees of Congress, among other areas.
Karnataka Budget 2023 News LIVE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today presented state budget of Rs 3,27,747 crore, of which Rs 2,50,933 crore has been allocated for revenue expenditure, Rs 54,374 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 22,441 crore for loan repayment. This is the first after Congress assumed power in the state following its sweeping victory in the May 10 assembly elections.
This is Siddaramaiah’s seventh Budget as a chief minister, having presented six during his tenure as Karnataka CM from 2013 to 2018. The Budget will also be the 14th Budget attended by the senior Congress leader.
The budget session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Monday, July 3 with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot emphasizing on the need to eliminate corruption in the state.
The second Budget of the 2023-24 fiscal is expected to focus on increasing revenue generation and the five pre-poll guarantees of Congress, among other areas.
“Eradicating it (corruption) is a major challenge. I seek your cooperation to meet this challenge and root out corruption. The government will take all necessary administrative and legislative measures in this regard,” Gehlot said in his address to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature.
Speaking about the pre-poll promises by the Congress, Gehlot said that under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to graduates and post-graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to diploma holders, who completed their degree in the year 2022-23 but are unemployed even after six months.
The amount will be given for a period of 24 months or until they get employment or become self-employed.
Under ‘Gruha Jyoti Yojana’, up to 200 units of free electricity will be provided which will benefit about 2.14 crore household consumers, the Governor added.
Gehlot further said the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme is aimed to empower women. Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 will be provided every month to the women “in the women-headed households”.