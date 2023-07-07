Karnataka Budget 2023 News LIVE: Excise Duty on Liquor Hiked by 20%, CM Sidda Promises to Protect Milk Brand Nandini

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented the second budget of the 2023-24 fiscal with an outlay of 3.27 Lakh Cr and allocated a significant chunk of money to fulfill the guarantees.

52,000Cr has been allotted for the five guarantees.

- Rs 30000 Crore has been allocated to ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme under which, Rs 2,000 will be provided every month to the women “in the women-headed households".

- Rs 10,000 Crore has been allocated to ‘Anna Baghya’ scheme

- Rs 13,910 Crore has been allocated to ‘‘Gruha Jyoti Yojana’, under which, up to 200 units of free electricity will be provided which will benefit about 2.14 crore household consumers.