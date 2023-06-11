K'taka: Free Travel for Women in State Buses From Today; CM Siddaramaiah Launches 'Shakti' Scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar launched the ‘Shakti Scheme’ on Sunday under which, women will travel for free in state-run buses across the state. The initiative is the first of five guarantees promised by the Congress before the assembly elections.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, Siddaramaiah will board a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus number around 11 am at the Majestic bus station and assume the role of a conductor.

Advertisement

During the journey to Vidhana Soudha, the chief minister will distribute ‘Shakti smart cards’ to women passengers.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was in Ujjain to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple, said the state government is going to implement all five promises soon.

“Mahakaleshwar has given as a govt to serve, the people of Karnataka, I had come here before the election as well…today we’re launching a great programme, free buses for all the women of Karnataka. We’re going to implement all 5 promises that were given," DKS said.