Karnataka Election Results 2023: CM-aspirant DK Shivakumar Wins Kanakapura Seat With Huge Margin

Karnataka lections Result Updates: After the thumping victory in Karnataka, the focus in Congress party has now shifted on who will become the Chief Minister. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are in the forefront for the coveted post and both are looking at the high command for its decision.

Siddaramaiah, while answering a question on who will become the CM, stated on Saturday that the high command will take the opinion of newly-elected MLAs and a decision would be taken accordingly. The observers will be sent here by the high command and a decision would be taken later after consultations and due process, he added. Shivakumar also maintained that the high command will take a call.

Here are the latest news and counting updates on the Karnataka election results: