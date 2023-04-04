Karnataka Elections 2023: Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 47.43 Crore Seized In 6 Days

Karnataka Assembly Elections are around the corner and the Election Commission has tightened its grip as a lot of cash is expected to be moved around. This is because every political party wants to come into power and increase their vote bank by distributing freebies and gifts to people. The commission officials have seized Rs 47.43 crore in cash, valuables and liquor since the model code of conduct came into action on March 29 and registered 316 FIRs.

The office of the Chief Election Officer stated on Monday evening that the police, Income Tax officials, vigilance squad and excise authorities seized cash and material that were being transported without any valid documents. This is the second police bust after the two-week-old incident that involved the seizure of Rs 58 crore in cash, liquor and freebies.

The officials seized Rs 12.82 crore in cash, 2.78 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 16.02 crore, gifts worth Rs 10.79 crore, 13.57 kilograms of gold worth Rs 6.72 crore, 88.76 kilograms of silver worth Rs 63.98 lakh and the personnel also seized 79.4 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 41.26 lakh.

This bust was made in a total of six days and news reports suggest that the operation was carried out by flying squads, SSTs, police and IT officials and they are expecting more cash to be seized in the forthcoming days.

A total of 316 FIRs have been registered in connection to the seizure of cash, liquor and drugs found in the operations. More than 31.4 thousand weapons were also seized with 7 gun licences being cancelled. A case has been registered against 1,416 people to increase security.

The rise in the number of seizures has led the authorities to add to the manpower and increase the number of squads, according to a statement by CEO Venkatesh Kumar.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

