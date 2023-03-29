Karnataka Elections 2023: Poll Panel to Announce Key Dates Today

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Karnataka Assembly elections at 11:30 am on Wednesday as top political parties — the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) — are prepping for the electoral battle.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Sunday said the BJP would release its list of candidates after the announcement of election dates, even as the opposition Congress and the JDS have released their lists.

One of the main contenders in the Congress list is former CM Siddaramaiah, who has been fielded from Varuna. It is yet to be seen if the party will pick Kolar as the second constituency for the ex-CM.

Others top names in the list of 124 Congress candidates includes Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar, who will fight from Kanakapura and Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank from Chitapur (SC).

Before Congress, the JD(S) was the first to announce a list of candidates in December 2022 when it had made public names of 93 candidates.

The party had announced that former chief minister and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy will contest from Channapatna constituency, which is roughly around 60 kilometers from Bengaluru. His son and the third generation JDS leader, Nikhil, has been fielded from Ramanagara constituency.

Another senior JDS leader and former minister G T Devegowda will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency. In 2018, he won against former chief minister Siddaramiah in Chamundeshwari with a decent margin. The JDS has also given a chance to G T Devegowda’s son Harish Gowda from the Hunsur constituency.

(details to follow)

