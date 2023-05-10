Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: Pollsters Predict Photo Finish With BJP, Cong in Tight Race; JD(S) Set to Play Kingmaker

The ruling BJP is aiming to make history by retaining its stronghold in the south, while the Congress is fighting back aggressively, eyeing a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The poll battle is mainly seen as three-cornered between the ruling BJP, Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular) led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. The electoral fate of several prominent politicians, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, among others, will be decided during the day-long exercise.

Violent incidents were reported from at least three locations during polling. In Masabinal village, enraged villagers destroyed several electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines and also damaged the vehicles of polling officers after rumours spread that the officials were changing the EVMs and VVPATs. In the Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, some youths armed with sticks attacked their political opponents in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden, causing injuries to a few women standing in the queue to vote. In Sanjeevarayanakote in Ballari district, there was a physical altercation between workers of the Congress and the BJP.

The ruling BJP aims to create history by becoming the first incumbent party to win re-election in 38 years, while the Congress seeks to gain power and establish itself as the leading opposition player ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls. The role of the JD (S) is also crucial as it could either become a “kingmaker” or emerge as the ruling party in case of a hung assembly, as it has done in the past.

Karnataka Elections: Exit Poll Results Timings, Where to Watch

After the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election ends at 6 PM, various agencies such as CVoter, Lokniti-CSDS, Axis My India, and Today’s Chanakya will release their exit poll predictions. The final results will be announced by the Election Commission of India on May 13.

Several news channels, such as CNN-News18 and News18 news website will be airing the exit poll results.

In the Karnataka Assembly, a minimum of 113 seats is required to form a government. Of the total seats, 36 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). In the previous Karnataka Assembly elections held in 2018, with 222 constituencies, the voter turnout was 72.13 percent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the most seats (104) followed by the Indian National Congress (INC).

However, no party got a clear majority, and the BJP’s attempt to form a government was short-lived, with the government being dissolved three days ahead of a trust vote. The Congress-JD(S) alliance then formed the government, but it fell apart in 14 months due to the defection of 17 legislators, and the BJP returned to power. In the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Total Voters

According to the election commission, 2,615 candidates are contesting in the state Assembly elections held across 58,545 polling stations. The state has a total of 5,31,33,054 eligible voters, of which 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 are female, and 4,927 belong to the “others” category. Out of the candidates, 2,430 are male, 184 are female, and one is from the third gender.

Poll officials have stated that extensive security measures have been implemented throughout the state to ensure the smooth conduct of elections. Forces from neighbouring states have been deployed as well. As many as 84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 650 companies are on duty for law and order and security on the day of the polls. To strengthen security, “Critical Polling Stations” are being monitored through measures such as Micro Observers, Webcasting, and CCTVs.

(With inputs from PTI)