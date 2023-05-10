Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: Pollsters Predict Photo Finish With BJP, Cong in Tight Race; JD(S) Set to Play Kingmaker

Curated By: Pritha Mallick
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 23:17 IST
Karnataka, India
The Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 predicted a tight race between the BJP and Congress, with most pollsters giving an edge to the latter. The JD(S) is touted to play the kingmaker once again. In the 224-member assembly, 113 is the magic number required to form the government.
Karnataka is heading towards a hung assembly with Congress emerging as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections followed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per the exit poll predictions released after the voting ended on Wednesday evening.
JDS Leader TR Prasad Gowda said his party is confident of getting a majority in Karnataka.
Rejecting the Karnataka exit poll results predicting a tight contest between BJP and Congress or a hung assembly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will again form a government in the southern state with a full majority.
BS Yediyurappa claimed the BJP will form the government with the majority and the high command will decide who will be the CM.
Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily said Congress leaders were very active at every level.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that the BJP will get vote share of the JD(S).
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked leaders and workers of the party for running a ‘dignified and solid people-oriented campaign" for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, which voted on Wednesday.
Describing them as ‘Babbar Sher’ (lions), the former Congress President also thanked people who came out to vote for a ‘progressive future’ “I want to thank the ‘Babbar Sher’ workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future," Gandhi tweeted at the end of the polling.
Congress leader Jagadish Shettar said Lingayats will punish BJP in Karnataka. “BJP is coming down in Karnataka, Lingayats will punish them. I am confident of winning my seat," he said.
Siddaramaiah said there will not be a fractured verdict in Karnataka and Congress will form the government with a complete majority.
Most exit polls have put the Congress in the lead in Karnataka. But, the final deciding factor on result day on May 13 could be whether the Congress rode home on the momentum it built till April 26, or did the BJP manage to pull the election back in its favour in the last fortnight before polling on Wednesday.
KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said Congress will win around 141 seats. “I’m not worried about CM post; loyalty will be royalty," he said.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the Congress party will get a comfortable majority and he will win comfortably in the Varuna constituency.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar claimed that his party will get an absolute majority. We will get the absolute majority. Without any support, Congress will form the government. I believe in what I have done on the ground," he said.
Congress leader Jagadish Shettar has stated that the party will achieve a clear majority and form the government in Karnataka.
As voting concluded for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday evening, former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa said that the saffron party will "get an absolute majority" and will form the government.
The Poll of Polls data suggests that in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress is projected to win 107 seats, BJP is projected to win 92 seats, JD(S) is projected to win 23 seats, and Others are projected to win 2 seats.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar commented on the exit polls predicting a hung assembly, saying “People are highly educated, they’re looking at larger interest because the double engine has failed."
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya dismisses exit poll predictions of a hung assembly with Congress as the single largest party in Karnataka elections, and told CNN-News18: “These exit polls are going to be proven wrong on 13th May".
Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar said, “I am grateful to our people of Karnataka, who came out today to cast their votes for our future and who have been supporting Congress’s vision throughout. I must thank Congress Party workers and leaders for their untiring efforts and hard work in the campaign season."
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in a tweet said, “Thank you Karnataka for showing up at the polling booth & casting your valuable votes today. In my visits to booths in Bengaluru, I saw several first time voters, senior citizens & many citizens who came from abroad to cast votes. This is a vote for development."
The Karnataka election projection by News24-Today’s Chanakya:
Party Vote Share (Forecast)
BJP: 39% ± 3%
Congress: 42% ± 3%
JDS: 13% ± 3%
Others: 6% ± 3%
Projected Seats (Forecast)
BJP: 92 ± 11 (Plus/Minus 11)
Congress: 120 ± 11 (Plus/Minus 11)
JDS: 12 ± 7 (Plus/Minus 7)
Others: 0 ± 3 (Plus/Minus 3)
According to the Karnataka Exit polls conducted by Rajneeti, the BJP is predicted to win 100 seats, Congress 92 seats, JDS 31 seats, and others 1 seat.
According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll predictions, the Congress party is predicted to win 92 seats, BJP 64 seats, JDS 4 seats, and Others 0 seats.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basawaraj Bommai, in response to the exit polls predicting a hung assembly due to close battle between BJP and Congress and JD(S) emerging as the potential “kingmaker", expressed confidence in his party’s victory.
The poll battle is mainly seen as three-cornered between the ruling BJP, Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular) led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. The electoral fate of several prominent politicians, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, among others, will be decided during the day-long exercise.
Violent incidents were reported from at least three locations during polling. In Masabinal village, enraged villagers destroyed several electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines and also damaged the vehicles of polling officers after rumours spread that the officials were changing the EVMs and VVPATs. In the Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, some youths armed with sticks attacked their political opponents in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden, causing injuries to a few women standing in the queue to vote. In Sanjeevarayanakote in Ballari district, there was a physical altercation between workers of the Congress and the BJP.
The ruling BJP aims to create history by becoming the first incumbent party to win re-election in 38 years, while the Congress seeks to gain power and establish itself as the leading opposition player ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls. The role of the JD (S) is also crucial as it could either become a “kingmaker” or emerge as the ruling party in case of a hung assembly, as it has done in the past.
Karnataka Elections: Exit Poll Results Timings, Where to Watch
After the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election ends at 6 PM, various agencies such as CVoter, Lokniti-CSDS, Axis My India, and Today’s Chanakya will release their exit poll predictions. The final results will be announced by the Election Commission of India on May 13.
Several news channels, such as CNN-News18 and News18 news website will be airing the exit poll results.
In the Karnataka Assembly, a minimum of 113 seats is required to form a government. Of the total seats, 36 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). In the previous Karnataka Assembly elections held in 2018, with 222 constituencies, the voter turnout was 72.13 percent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the most seats (104) followed by the Indian National Congress (INC).
However, no party got a clear majority, and the BJP’s attempt to form a government was short-lived, with the government being dissolved three days ahead of a trust vote. The Congress-JD(S) alliance then formed the government, but it fell apart in 14 months due to the defection of 17 legislators, and the BJP returned to power. In the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats.
According to the election commission, 2,615 candidates are contesting in the state Assembly elections held across 58,545 polling stations. The state has a total of 5,31,33,054 eligible voters, of which 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 are female, and 4,927 belong to the “others” category. Out of the candidates, 2,430 are male, 184 are female, and one is from the third gender.
Poll officials have stated that extensive security measures have been implemented throughout the state to ensure the smooth conduct of elections. Forces from neighbouring states have been deployed as well. As many as 84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 650 companies are on duty for law and order and security on the day of the polls. To strengthen security, “Critical Polling Stations” are being monitored through measures such as Micro Observers, Webcasting, and CCTVs.
(With inputs from PTI)