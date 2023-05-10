Trends :Supreme CourtCyclone MochaAmritsar BlastHeart AttackHeatwave
Home » India » Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: Pollsters Predict Photo Finish With BJP, Cong in Tight Race; JD(S) Set to Play Kingmaker

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: Pollsters Predict Photo Finish With BJP, Cong in Tight Race; JD(S) Set to Play Kingmaker

The Exit Polls have predicted a tight race between the BJP and Congress on Wednesday. Check the Seat Projection for the Congress, BJP, and JD(S)

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, Karnataka Assembly Election voting, karnataka polls, karnataka voting, karnataka news, karnataka election voting, karnataka bjp, karnataka congress, karnataka cm bommai, karnataka assembly seats, karnataka voter turnout

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 23:17 IST

Karnataka, India

Advertisement

The Karnataka Exit Polls 2023 predicted a tight race between the BJP and Congress, with most pollsters giving an edge to the latter. The JD(S) is touted to play the kingmaker once again. In the 224-member assembly, 113 is the magic number required to form the government. Read More

May 10, 2023 22:53 IST

Karnataka Exit Polls Predict Hung House With Edge to Congress; JD(S) May be Kingmaker Again

Karnataka is heading towards a hung assembly with Congress emerging as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections followed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per the exit poll predictions released after the voting ended on Wednesday evening. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 22:51 IST

We Are Still Confident of Getting Majority: JDS Leader TR Prasad Gowda

JDS Leader TR Prasad Gowda said his party is confident of getting a majority in Karnataka.

Advertisement
May 10, 2023 22:29 IST

'People Are Kingmaker, 200% Sure BJP Will Win': CM Bommai Rejects Karnataka Exit Poll Results

Rejecting the Karnataka exit poll results predicting a tight contest between BJP and Congress or a hung assembly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will again form a government in the southern state with a full majority. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 22:07 IST

K’taka Exit Polls: High Command Will Take Decide CM, Says BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa claimed the BJP will form the government with the majority and the high command will decide who will be the CM.

May 10, 2023 21:51 IST

People Have Voted on the Basis of Development & Not Opposition Propaganda: BJP MP

May 10, 2023 21:48 IST

Still Confident of Forming a Majority: JD(S)

Advertisement
May 10, 2023 21:37 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Check the Seat Projection for Congress, BJP, and JD(S)

May 10, 2023 21:36 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Veerappa Moily Says Cong Leaders Were Very Active at Every Level

Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily said Congress leaders were very active at every level.

May 10, 2023 21:32 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP Will Get JDS Vote Share, Says Shehzad Poonawala

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that the BJP will get vote share of the JD(S).

May 10, 2023 21:26 IST

'Babbar Sher': Rahul Gandhi Thanks Congress Leaders, Workers for Dignified Campaign in Karnataka Poll

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked leaders and workers of the party for running a ‘dignified and solid people-oriented campaign" for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, which voted on Wednesday.

Describing them as ‘Babbar Sher’ (lions), the former Congress President also thanked people who came out to vote for a ‘progressive future’ “I want to thank the ‘Babbar Sher’ workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future," Gandhi tweeted at the end of the polling.

May 10, 2023 21:23 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Lingayats Will Punish BJP, Says Shettar

Congress leader Jagadish Shettar said Lingayats will punish BJP in Karnataka. “BJP is coming down in Karnataka, Lingayats will punish them. I am confident of winning my seat," he said.

May 10, 2023 21:21 IST

Karnataka Exit Polls: Siddaramaiah Says There Will Not be a Fractured Verdict

Siddaramaiah said there will not be a fractured verdict in Karnataka and Congress will form the government with a complete majority.

May 10, 2023 21:19 IST

Karnataka Exit Polls: Congress in Lead, but Who Prevailed in the ‘Two Phases’ May Decide Winner

Most exit polls have put the Congress in the lead in Karnataka. But, the final deciding factor on result day on May 13 could be whether the Congress rode home on the momentum it built till April 26, or did the BJP manage to pull the election back in its favour in the last fortnight before polling on Wednesday. READ MORE

 

 

May 10, 2023 21:15 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Shivakumar Claims Cong Will Win 141 Seats, Says Not Worried About CM Post

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said Congress will win around 141 seats. “I’m not worried about CM post; loyalty will be royalty," he said.

May 10, 2023 21:11 IST

K’taka Exit Polls: JD(S) Touted to Play Kingmaker; With Hung House Prediction, Will Cong, BJP Swallow Their Pride Again?

As the crucial Karnataka assembly elections ended with a total of nearly 66 percent voter turnout on Wednesday, multiple pollsters predicted a hung assembly in the southern state, with no main parties - the ruling BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s JD(S) - getting a full majority to form a new government. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 21:09 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Siddaramaiah Says Congress Will Get Comfortable Majority

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the Congress party will get a comfortable majority and he will win comfortably in the Varuna constituency.

 

May 10, 2023 20:57 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 Results LIVE: Shivakumar Says Congress Will Form Govt Without Any Alliance

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar claimed that his party will get an absolute majority. We will get the absolute majority. Without any support, Congress will form the government. I believe in what I have done on the ground," he said.

May 10, 2023 20:50 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 Results LIVE: Here's What We Know About Vote Share

(Image: News18)
May 10, 2023 20:48 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: Congress Will Get a Clear Majority, Says Jagadish Shettar

Congress leader Jagadish Shettar has stated that the party will achieve a clear majority and form the government in Karnataka.

May 10, 2023 20:44 IST

BJP Will Get Absolute Majority, I Know The Pulse of People: Yediyurappa After K’taka Exit Polls Results

As voting concluded for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday evening, former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa said that the saffron party will “get an absolute majority" and will form the government. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 20:42 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: Poll of Polls Data Predicts Win for Congress

The Poll of Polls data suggests that in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress is projected to win 107 seats, BJP is projected to win 92 seats, JD(S) is projected to win 23 seats, and Others are projected to win 2 seats.

May 10, 2023 20:37 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Will Deve Gowda's JD(S) Emerge As A Kingmaker in Case of Hung Assembly?

As the crucial Karnataka assembly elections ended with a total of nearly 66 percent voter turnout on Wednesday, multiple pollsters predicted a hung assembly in the southern state, with no main parties - the ruling BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s JD(S) - getting a full majority to form a new government. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 20:32 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll LIVE: People Looking at Larger Interest, 'Double Engine' Failed, Says Cong's DK Shivakumar

Speaking to CNN-News18, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar commented on the exit polls predicting a hung assembly, saying “People are highly educated, they’re looking at larger interest because the double engine has failed."

May 10, 2023 20:28 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Dismisses Predictions, Confident of Victory

BJP MP Tejaswi Surya dismisses exit poll predictions of a hung assembly with Congress as the single largest party in Karnataka elections, and told CNN-News18: “These exit polls are going to be proven wrong on 13th May".

May 10, 2023 20:23 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: DK Shivakumar Thanks Voters and Party Workers After Polling Day

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar said, “I am grateful to our people of Karnataka, who came out today to cast their votes for our future and who have been supporting Congress’s vision throughout. I must thank Congress Party workers and leaders for their untiring efforts and hard work in the campaign season."

May 10, 2023 20:20 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: This is a Vote for Development, Says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in a tweet said, “Thank you Karnataka for showing up at the polling booth & casting your valuable votes today. In my visits to booths in Bengaluru, I saw several first time voters, senior citizens & many citizens who came from abroad to cast votes. This is a vote for development."

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya with his parents after casting votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
May 10, 2023 20:15 IST

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: News24-Today's Chanakya's Predictions

The Karnataka election projection by News24-Today’s Chanakya:

Party Vote Share (Forecast)
BJP: 39% ± 3%
Congress: 42% ± 3%
JDS: 13% ± 3%
Others: 6% ± 3%

Projected Seats (Forecast)
BJP: 92 ± 11 (Plus/Minus 11)
Congress: 120 ± 11 (Plus/Minus 11)
JDS: 12 ± 7 (Plus/Minus 7)
Others: 0 ± 3 (Plus/Minus 3)

May 10, 2023 20:13 IST

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: Rajneeti Predicts

According to the Karnataka Exit polls conducted by Rajneeti, the BJP is predicted to win 100 seats, Congress 92 seats, JDS 31 seats, and others 1 seat.

May 10, 2023 20:06 IST

KarnatakaExit Poll 2023 LIVE: India Today-Axis My India Predictions

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll predictions, the Congress party is predicted to win 92 seats, BJP 64 seats, JDS 4 seats, and Others 0 seats.

May 10, 2023 19:58 IST

Karnataka Election Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: BJP Will Win With Complete Majority, Says CM After Exit Polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Basawaraj Bommai, in response to the exit polls predicting a hung assembly due to close battle between BJP and Congress and JD(S) emerging as the potential “kingmaker", expressed confidence in his party’s victory.

Read more

The ruling BJP is aiming to make history by retaining its stronghold in the south, while the Congress is fighting back aggressively, eyeing a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The poll battle is mainly seen as three-cornered between the ruling BJP, Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular) led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. The electoral fate of several prominent politicians, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, among others, will be decided during the day-long exercise.

Violent incidents were reported from at least three locations during polling. In Masabinal village, enraged villagers destroyed several electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines and also damaged the vehicles of polling officers after rumours spread that the officials were changing the EVMs and VVPATs. In the Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, some youths armed with sticks attacked their political opponents in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden, causing injuries to a few women standing in the queue to vote. In Sanjeevarayanakote in Ballari district, there was a physical altercation between workers of the Congress and the BJP.

The ruling BJP aims to create history by becoming the first incumbent party to win re-election in 38 years, while the Congress seeks to gain power and establish itself as the leading opposition player ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls. The role of the JD (S) is also crucial as it could either become a “kingmaker” or emerge as the ruling party in case of a hung assembly, as it has done in the past.

Karnataka Elections: Exit Poll Results Timings, Where to Watch

After the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election ends at 6 PM, various agencies such as CVoter, Lokniti-CSDS, Axis My India, and Today’s Chanakya will release their exit poll predictions. The final results will be announced by the Election Commission of India on May 13.

Several news channels, such as CNN-News18 and News18 news website will be airing the exit poll results.

In the Karnataka Assembly, a minimum of 113 seats is required to form a government. Of the total seats, 36 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). In the previous Karnataka Assembly elections held in 2018, with 222 constituencies, the voter turnout was 72.13 percent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the most seats (104) followed by the Indian National Congress (INC).

However, no party got a clear majority, and the BJP’s attempt to form a government was short-lived, with the government being dissolved three days ahead of a trust vote. The Congress-JD(S) alliance then formed the government, but it fell apart in 14 months due to the defection of 17 legislators, and the BJP returned to power. In the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Total Voters

According to the election commission, 2,615 candidates are contesting in the state Assembly elections held across 58,545 polling stations. The state has a total of 5,31,33,054 eligible voters, of which 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 are female, and 4,927 belong to the “others” category. Out of the candidates, 2,430 are male, 184 are female, and one is from the third gender.

Poll officials have stated that extensive security measures have been implemented throughout the state to ensure the smooth conduct of elections. Forces from neighbouring states have been deployed as well. As many as 84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 650 companies are on duty for law and order and security on the day of the polls. To strengthen security, “Critical Polling Stations” are being monitored through measures such as Micro Observers, Webcasting, and CCTVs.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS