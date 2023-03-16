Karnataka Govt Raises Salaries of Employees of Power Companies, Transport Corporations

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government has decided to hike the salaries of employees of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state by 20 per cent.

He also said the employees of transport corporations will also get a raise of 15 per cent in their salaries.

“KPTCL and ESCOMs employees had demanded wage revision, our minister (Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar) and employees had held discussions for two to three days, following which we have come to a decision. I have agreed for 20 per cent wage revision, and orders will be issued in this regard," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “Also, transport department employees have been demanding a wage hike, stating that it has not happened for the last couple of years. After two to three rounds of discussion with Transport Minister B Sriramulu and officers, I have decided to revise their pay making a 15 per cent increase. Orders will be issued on this too." According to officials, the hike in salaries will come into effect from April 1.

Advertisement

Employees of KPTCL and ESCOMs had withdrawn the protest call for Thursday following a discussion with the Chief Minister on Wednesday night.

The Joint Action Committee of RTC (Road Transport Corporations) Trade Unions had earlier called an indefinite strike from March 21, demanding an increase in wages along with other demands.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

Read all the Latest India News here