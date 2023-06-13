Karnataka Govt's Shakti Scheme Empowers Women's Travel, But Challenges Arise Along The Way | Here's Why

Shakti, the Karnataka government scheme that enables women to travel across the state for free in government-run buses is currently a widely discussed topic. Along with the set of rules established by the Siddaramaiah-led government for women to avail this benefit, incidents due to lack of clarity about guidelines are garnering attention.

The free bus ride scheme was implemented on June 11. For the initial three months, women are required to provide a valid government ID proof that confirms their address in Karnataka, which is checked by the bus conductor.

Upon verification, the conductor issues a ‘zero’ ticket to the women travelers. This facility can be availed in all state-run ordinary buses across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Unaware of the ID proof submission requirement, an elderly woman in Udupi disembarked from a government bus empty-handed. She had neither an ID proof nor any money to purchase a ticket. When the bus conductor asked her to buy a ticket, tears welled up in her eyes.

Observing her helplessness, a co-passenger bought her a ticket to Shivamogga, the destination she intended to travel to.

In another incident in Ilkal of Bagalakote, a female passenger engaged in a heated argument with the bus conductor. The woman had large bags, which were considered extra luggage. While she was entitled to travel for free under the Shakti yojana, there was no provision for free movement of goods or luggage. When the conductor asked her to purchase a ticket for her luggage, the woman insisted that the luggage belonged to her and should be exempted.

After a prolonged exchange of heated words at the Ilkal bus stand, the conductor removed her luggage from the bus since she refused to buy a ticket. Subsequently, she had to board a different bus following the incident.