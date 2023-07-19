Karnataka HC Stays Probe into Case Against Amit Malviya for Posting Derogatory Video on Rahul Gandhi

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday stayed the investigation into the case registered against Amit Malviya, national head, of BJP social media wing, for posting a derogatory video against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Malvia had filed an application seeking quashing of the case registered against him at the city’s High Grounds Police Station.

Justice M Nagaprasanna granted an interim stay on the investigation of the case today.

He also ordered the issuance of notice to the state government to file its objections and adjourned the case.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who appeared for the petitioner as an advocate during the trial, argued that no statement has been made in the alleged video that would amount to offences punishable under Sections 505(2) and 153A of the IPC.

Advertisement

“There is no averment in the complaint to show how the actions of the petitioner have resulted in the commission of the alleged offences. The impugned FIR is liable to be quashed on this ground alone," the petition said.

Malviya on June 17, 2023, posted a video on his Twitter account with the caption in Hindi, “Rahul Gandhi Videshi Taaqaton Ka Mohra? (Rahul Gandhi a pawn of foreign forces)".