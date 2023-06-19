Karnataka Man Arrested in Goa after Video of Car Running with Doors Open Goes Viral

A 37-year-old man native of Karnataka was arrested in Goa, a day after a video of him driving a car with the rear doors open went viral on social media, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night in the Porvorim area. The car involved was being driven by a friend of the vehicle owner, identified as Fahidh Hamaza.

The incident was recorded by a passerby and shared on social media. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Advertisement

The police were alerted and took immediate action by locating the vehicle’s details and summoning both the car owner and the driver to the police station.