Home » India » Karnataka Man Arrested in Goa after Video of Car Running with Doors Open Goes Viral

Karnataka Man Arrested in Goa after Video of Car Running with Doors Open Goes Viral

The police has issued a challan to the car owner and subsequently arrested Fahidh Hamaza, who is a resident of Dharwad, Karnataka

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 21:56 IST

Goa, India

Porvorim Police arrested a man, identified as Fahidh Hamaza, for driving a four-wheeler with both back doors open. (Image: Twitter Screengrab)
A 37-year-old man native of Karnataka was arrested in Goa, a day after a video of him driving a car with the rear doors open went viral on social media, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night in the Porvorim area. The car involved was being driven by a friend of the vehicle owner, identified as Fahidh Hamaza.

The incident was recorded by a passerby and shared on social media. The video quickly went viral on social media.

The police were alerted and took immediate action by locating the vehicle’s details and summoning both the car owner and the driver to the police station.

    • The car had three passengers, with one of them keeping a door open using their foot while seated at the back, officials were quoted as saying by the Times of India. The police took action by issuing a challan to the car owner and subsequently arresting Hamaza, who is a resident of Dharwad, Karnataka, they said.

    Porvorim police have registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including endangering the lives and personal safety of others, rash driving and violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 21:52 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 21:56 IST
