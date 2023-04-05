Home » India » Karnataka: Man Dragged Out of Bus, Assaulted for Talking to Woman; 4 Booked

Karnataka: Man Dragged Out of Bus, Assaulted for Talking to Woman; 4 Booked

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Ujire of Dakshina Kannada district

Advertisement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 07:26 IST

Dakshina Kannada, India

Based on the complaint by the victim, a case has been registered against four people. (File representative image)
Based on the complaint by the victim, a case has been registered against four people. (File representative image)

A group of people on Tuesday reportedly dragged a man out of a bus and assaulted him for allegedly talking to a woman on the bus in Karnataka’s Ujire, the police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Ujire of Dakshina Kannada district.

“A scuffle erupts between a youth and his acquaintance over a trivial issue," news agency ANI quoted district police as saying.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Zahir (22).

RELATED NEWS

Based on the complaint of 22-year-old Zahir, a case has been registered against four people - Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash, police said.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

first published: April 05, 2023, 07:26 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 07:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Raises Temperature With Sensuous Saree-clad Pictures, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+12PHOTOS

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Style Lessons From The Ambani Family Ladies