Karnataka Man Kills Daughter Over Affair with Dalit. Heartbroken Lover Dies by Suicide Soon After

A resident of Karnataka’s Kolar district strangulated his daughter to death for allegedly having an affair with a Dalit man. Shattered on hearing about the murder, the woman’s lover died by suicide.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kolar district’s Bangarpet when the accused Krishna Murthy (46) killed his daughter, Keerthi (20), for falling in love with a 24-year-old Gangadhar. The couple had been in a relationship for two years.

Gangadhar, who belonged to the same village, was reportedly so heartbroken by his lover’s demise that he committed suicide by jumping in front of the Lalbagh Express train.

According to the police, Gangadhar had approached Murthy for marriage. Keerti’s father, who was opposed to the union, tried to make the couple understand that marriage was not possible as the man belonged to the Dalit community.

It is said that Keerti, however, kept insisting on getting married to Gangadhar, and had a heated argument with her father. In a fit of rage, Murthy then killed his daughter. The couple had been in a relationship for two years.

The last rites of both the lovers took place on Tuesday evening. Kamasamudra police has registered a case in this connection and have initiated investigation. Krishna Murthy has also been reportedly arrested.

