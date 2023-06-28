Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Karnataka Man Kills Daughter Over Affair with Dalit. Heartbroken Lover Dies by Suicide Soon After

Karnataka Man Kills Daughter Over Affair with Dalit. Heartbroken Lover Dies by Suicide Soon After

Karnataka Murder and Suicide: Gangadhar, who belonged to the same village, was reportedly so heartbroken by his lover's demise that he committed suicide by jumping in front of the Lalbagh Express train

Advertisement

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 13:44 IST

Kolar, India

Keerti kept insisting on getting married to Gangadhar, and had a heated argument with her father. In a fit of rage, Murthy then killed his daughter.(Representative Image)
Keerti kept insisting on getting married to Gangadhar, and had a heated argument with her father. In a fit of rage, Murthy then killed his daughter.(Representative Image)

A resident of Karnataka’s Kolar district strangulated his daughter to death for allegedly having an affair with a Dalit man. Shattered on hearing about the murder, the woman’s lover died by suicide.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kolar district’s Bangarpet when the accused Krishna Murthy (46) killed his daughter, Keerthi (20), for falling in love with a 24-year-old Gangadhar. The couple had been in a relationship for two years.

Gangadhar, who belonged to the same village, was reportedly so heartbroken by his lover’s demise that he committed suicide by jumping in front of the Lalbagh Express train.

Advertisement

According to the police, Gangadhar had approached Murthy for marriage. Keerti’s father, who was opposed to the union, tried to make the couple understand that marriage was not possible as the man belonged to the Dalit community.

It is said that Keerti, however, kept insisting on getting married to Gangadhar, and had a heated argument with her father. In a fit of rage, Murthy then killed his daughter. The couple had been in a relationship for two years.

The last rites of both the lovers took place on Tuesday evening. Kamasamudra police has registered a case in this connection and have initiated investigation. Krishna Murthy has also been reportedly arrested.

A few days ago, a video from Kolar had sent shockwaves across Karnataka when a man was seen drinking the blood of another. According to reports, accused Vijay from Kolar’s Chintamani taluk attacked the victim, Maresh, who was allegedly in an illicit relationship with Vijay’s wife.

Reports further stated that when Vijay found out about his wife’s “illicit affair", he took Maresh to a forest with the help of a friend, identified as John.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Vijay then slit open Maresh’s throat and drank his blood. The video, reportedly recorded by John, showed Maresh being brutally assaulted by Vijay.

    (With inputs from Reethu M in Bengaluru)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 13:41 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 13:44 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App