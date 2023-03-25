Home » India » Karnataka: Minor Girl Dies After Rape in Ramnagar District

Karnataka: Minor Girl Dies After Rape in Ramnagar District

According to the police, 17-year-old victim studying in class 12 was raped at an isolated area near the village and she succumbed on the spot due to severe bleeding

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 12:21 IST

Karnataka, India

The incident took place at the Tataguni village in the outskirts of Bengaluru (Representative Image/ Reuters)
The incident took place at the Tataguni village in the outskirts of Bengaluru (Representative Image/ Reuters)

A minor girl died in Karnataka’s Ramnagar district after she was raped, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident took place at the Tataguni village in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, 17-year-old victim studying in class 12 was raped at an isolated area near the village and she succumbed on the spot due to severe bleeding.

The police said that the girl was lured to the spot by the accused, who hailed from the same village.

RELATED NEWS

Kaggalipura police have taken up investigation and the body has been shifted to the Rajarajeshwari Hospital.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 25, 2023, 12:21 IST
last updated: March 25, 2023, 12:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!