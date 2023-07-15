Trends :Delhi FloodsVande Bharat FireDelhi Yamuna Bengaluru NewsFuel Prices Today
Home » India » Karnataka Police Seize 1,500 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 12 Crore, Arrest MBA Graduate

Karnataka Police Seize 1,500 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 12 Crore, Arrest MBA Graduate

According to the police, the prime accused in the case is an MBA graduate from Rajasthan. The second accused is from Andhra Pradesh and is a BA graduate

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

IANS

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 14:50 IST

Bengaluru, India

An FIR has been registered against the accused persons in Chamarajpet police station. (IANS)
An FIR has been registered against the accused persons in Chamarajpet police station. (IANS)

Karnataka Police on Saturday seized 1,500 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 crore and arrested two persons, including an MBA graduate, in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the prime accused in the case is an MBA graduate from Rajasthan.

The second accused is from Andhra Pradesh and is a BA graduate.

The duo got involved in drug peddling for minting money to lead a luxurious life, the police said.

They purchased ganja from local sources on a large scale and sold it across many states.

The accused had created a secret compartment of an ISUZU goods vehicle that was used to transport ganja from jungles to various places.

Advertisement

They also packed the ganja in Flipkart boxes to evade police and had different registration numbers for the vehicle.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Katrina Kaif Shows How It's Done At 40: Vicky Kaushal As Husband, Business Empire & Quality Films
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together

    • The sleuths of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted an operation for three weeks in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to nab the accused.

    An FIR has been registered against the accused persons in Chamarajpet police station and booked under Column 20 (B) (2) of the NDPS Act.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 15, 2023, 14:50 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 14:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App