Karnataka School Makes Children Celebrate Rain With Colourful Umbrellas, Paper Boats

The monsoon season always brings joy with its arrival, especially for children. Rainy season comes with relief for people suffering from the scorching heat. In a lovely gesture, a school in Karnataka organised a little event for children, to celebrate the monsoon. Saraswathi Vidyalaya of The Konkan Education Trust at Kumta in Uttara Kannada district is teaching children how to enjoy rain, instead of making them sit inside four walls. The children welcomed the rain with happiness and excitement. The main aim of the teachers was to make the children learn to rightfully enjoy the monsoon.

Children were made to come out in the open with their colourful umbrellas as the rain started. Then they were instructed by the teachers to dance, making them cheer with excitement and joy. The children danced along with their umbrellas by spinning them and doing adorable little steps. The school children, thus, also got to float paper boats outside the classes. They were seen clapping to express their joy. By organising this event, the school has shown that education does not have to be confined to the four walls always. Children can learn a lot by having new experiences when they mingle with nature and the environment around them.

Indians are known to celebrate rains with a lot of fervour. Rains are celebrated in many ways, which include wearing colourful clothes, adorning hands with henna, and cooking delicious food at home. There also have been folk songs, Bollywood songs and poetry written on rain by artists.