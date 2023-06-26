Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Karnataka Shocker: Man Slits Friend's Throat, Drink His Blood Over Suspicion of Affair With His Wife

Karnataka Shocker: According to the police, the accused, identified as Vijay, suspected his friend Maresh of having an affair with his wife

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 10:43 IST

Chikkaballapura (Chik Ballapur), India

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Vijay at the Kencharlahalli police station.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)
A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Vijay at the Kencharlahalli police station.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A Karnataka man allegedly slit his friend’s throat and drank his blood over suspicions about the victim having an affair with his wife, officials said. The incident occurred in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Vijay, suspected his friend Maresh of having an affair with his wife. on June 19, Vijay asked Maresh to meet with him to discuss the matter, however, the discussion turned into a heated argument. Vijay reportedly slit Maresh’s throat with a sharp weapon in a fit of rage and attempted to drink his blood.

The incident was captured on camera by a passerby near a crossing in Chintamani Taluk.

The video showed the victim lying in a pool of blood with his throat cut open as Vijay appeared to be yelling at him. He then proceeded to bend down and tried to drink the blood oozing out from Maresh’s bruised throat. The video also showed Vijay punching Maresh.

    • Vijay was arrested after the video surfaced on social media. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Vijay at the Kencharlahalli police station.

    Quoting officials, an NDTV report said Maresh is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

    first published: June 26, 2023, 10:00 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 10:43 IST
