Karnataka: Three Dead As Fire Breaks Out at Crackers Warehouse in Haveri | WATCH

Atleast three people were charred to death after a massive fire broke out at a firecrackers warehouse on Tuesday afternoon in Aladakatti village of Karntaka’s Haveri district.

Fire tenders reached the spot on getting the information, following which efforts to douse it was undertaken.

The police has confirmed that three bodies have been recovered from the incident site and that the victims were all residents of Haveri district .

A 32-year-old welder from Harihar area in Davangere district who was working in the third floor of the warehouse sustained grievous injuries in the backbone that left him unconscious as he jumped to save himself. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The reason behind the blaze has not been ascertained yet.