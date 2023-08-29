Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » Karnataka: Three Dead As Fire Breaks Out at Crackers Warehouse in Haveri | WATCH

The reason behind the blaze has not been ascertained yet

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 22:59 IST

Haveri, India

Fire tenders reached the spot on getting the information about the fire.(Representative Image/IANS)
Atleast three people were charred to death after a massive fire broke out at a firecrackers warehouse on Tuesday afternoon in Aladakatti village of Karntaka’s Haveri district.

Fire tenders reached the spot on getting the information, following which efforts to douse it was undertaken.

The police has confirmed that three bodies have been recovered from the incident site and that the victims were all residents of Haveri district .

A 32-year-old welder from Harihar area in Davangere district who was working in the third floor of the warehouse sustained grievous injuries in the backbone that left him unconscious as he jumped to save himself. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

    • The police has informed that the firecrackers stocked in the warehouse were meant for sale during the upcoming festivals of Ganesha Chathurthi, Dasara and Deepavali.

    (With PTI inputs)

    first published: August 29, 2023, 19:21 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 22:59 IST
