Karunya KR-609 Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 8 LIVE; Here’s LUCKY NUMBERS for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya KR-609 lucky draw for Saturday, July 8. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first-place winner will earn a grand prize of Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya KR-609 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-609 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS KU 368035 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: NASEER H

Agency No.: T 6225

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS KO 409467 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SANIL S

Agency No.: Y 4701

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

KN 490085

KO 185731

KP 437241

KR 102526

KS 472041

KT 418466

KU 748635

KV 680692

KW 714611

KX 314527

KY 264020

KZ 565955

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE

KN 368035

KO 368035

KP 368035

KR 368035

KS 368035

KT 368035

KV 368035

KW 368035

KX 368035

KY 368035

KZ 368035

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0481 1045 1133 1195 1813 2037 2099 2365 2812 2869 3575 4392 5152 5290 8406 8853 9392 9413

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1348 1992 5162 5374 6854 8130 8145 8465 9105 9978

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

1489 1523 1690 1860 1987 4746 5120 5591 5961 6254 8736 8996 9427 9762

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0093 0152 0219 0222 0251 0482 0604 0631 0700 0904 0945 1062 1477 1495 1512 1541 1624 1634 1651 1707 1851 2052 2066 2090 2250 2294 2448 2482 2637 3051 3151 3512 3565 3920 4052 4095 4330 4485 4611 4761 4972 5085 5113 5161 5250 5269 5570 5596 5649 5921 6106 6132 6164 6243 6295 6545 6618 6790 7025 7301 7476 7621 7657 7710 7812 7929 8035 8491 8717 8742 8901 8976 9069 9148 9222 9325 9533 9901 9929 9988

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0098 0228 0246 0344 0453 0490 0596 0814 0876 0924 0986 1054 1103 1200 1248 1303 1391 1394 1497 1550 1643 1686 1719 1902 1964 1977 2010 2018 2041 2050 2070 2094 2124 2174 2360 2389 2507 2529 2705 2839 2874 2925 3061 3244 3319 3440 3501 3666 3715 4042 4086 4156 4175 4230 4241 4290 4303 4576 4616 4690 4809 4995 4997 5056 5205 5223 5246 5359 5461 5491 5529 5658 5686 5791 5924 5972 5984 6043 6129 6139 6169 6194 6215 6279 6393 6399 6503 6520 6527 6732 6849 7051 7092 7134 7399 7460 7565 7743 7787 7816 7847 7874 7957 8074 8084 8244 8301 8452 8601 8661 8674 8725 8886 8930 9031 9052 9078 9310 9652 9706 9715 9810 9943 9987

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-609 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA KR-609 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Karunya KR-609 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya KR-609 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 FAQs: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.

Is Kerala lottery available online?

No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.

What is the price of Kerala lottery ticket?

Weekly lottery tickets are available for Rs 40, while the Bumper lotteries price varies - Rs 200 to Rs 300 - depending upon prize amount.

Who is eligible for Kerala lottery?

Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.

Where to buy Kerala lottery?

One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.

How much money will I get from Kerala lottery?

Depending upon the prize money, winner of Kerala lottery can win from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 12 crore

When is Kerala lottery results declared?

The results of weekly lottery is announced everyday at 3 pm, and for the Bumper lottery, it is announced at 2 pm.