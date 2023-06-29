Karunya Plus KN-476 Winning Numbers for Thursday, June 29 LIVE; Here’s LUCKY Numbers for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Karunya Plus KN-476 lucky draw for Thursday, June 29. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-476 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-476

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS PC 413209 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SUBAIR T P

Agency No.: Y 2778

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS PL 762009 (WAYANAD)

Agent Name: NISHAD C M

Agency No.: W 427

WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

PA 789896 PB 739666

PC 102579 PD 618033

PE 989486 PF 313433

PG 192014 PH 243017

PJ 340103 PK 344474

PL 818752 PM 359272

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE

PA 413209 PB 413209

PD 413209 PE 413209

PF 413209 PG 413209

PH 413209 PJ 413209

PK 413209 PL 413209

PM 413209

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0613 0815 1175 1227 2809 2922 2944 3613 4036 5041 7266 7723 8339 8661 8812 9196 9629 9988

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0172 0345 1299 1319 1399 2166 2406 2462 2500 2827 3369 3469 3582 4062 4519 4785 4788 5010 5052 5405 5748 6591 6769 6870 6892 7013 7276 7415 7629 8447 8779 8926 9050 9698

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0000 0063 0113 0237 0312 0554 0627 0770 0790 0994 1116 1147 1273 1411 1432 1711 1784 2140 2269 2278 2282 2306 2488 2602 2680 2798 2856 2968 2971 3044 3074 3189 3291 3330 3343 4290 4307 4444 4562 4573 4881 5120 5311 5654 5844 6248 6520 6821 6917 6999 7001 7062 7105 7125 7329 7423 7438 7449 7489 7674 7888 7949 7996 8007 8028 8033 8035 8255 8260 8807 8920 9032 9175 9224 9492 9533 9750 9876 9908 9939

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0090 0160 0161 0179 0222 0303 0349 0463 0477 0486 0491 0644 0657 0701 0807 1124 1266 1412 1477 1543 1739 1760 1773 1806 1923 1924 1934 1948 1993 2172 2333 2356 2594 2638 2649 2678 2828 2893 2958 2982 3065 3143 3204 3322 3325 3410 3417 3466 3628 3966 4189 4214 4219 4252 4336 4342 4358 4418 4530 4581 4610 4624 4651 4885 4948 4956 5070 5107 5115 5163 5176 5409 5453 5617 5708 5765 5935 5942 6060 6089 6147 6268 6304 6312 6348 6513 6574 6577 6759 6997 7034 7305 7310 7340 7394 7557 7591 7613 7673 8017 8079 8270 8311 8312 8428 8499 8656 8721 8802 8854 8865 9005 9020 9048 9077 9089 9215 9316 9402 9570 9660 9688 9796 9897 9964 9967

KARUNYA PLUS KN-476 LOTTERY: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KARUNYA PLUS KN-476 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of KARUNYA PLUS KN-476 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of KARUNYA PLUS KN-476 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 FAQs: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.

Is Kerala lottery available online?

No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.

What is the price of Kerala lottery ticket?

Weekly lottery tickets are available for Rs 40, while the Bumper lotteries price varies - Rs 200 to Rs 300 - depending upon prize amount.

Who is eligible for Kerala lottery?

Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.

Where to buy Kerala lottery?

One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.

How much money will I get from Kerala lottery?

Depending upon the prize money, winner of Kerala lottery can win from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 12 crore

When is Kerala lottery results declared?

The results of weekly lottery is announced everyday at 3 pm, and for the Bumper lottery, it is announced at 2 pm.