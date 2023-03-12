Kashmir: Man Murders Girl, Cuts Body into Pieces And Buries Them At Several Locations

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a girl, cutting her body into several pieces and then burying them at different locations of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

The incident came to light, after the Jammu and Kashmir police received a complaint about a missing girl, who left for coaching on March 7 and didn’t return home.

The police in a statement said that “the missing report was registered and the investigation was started. The report was registered by the victim’s sister.

After rounding up several suspects, the accused Shabir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Mohandpora Budgam, confessed to have committed the heinous crime.

Advertisement

To hide his crime, he allegedly cut the young girl into pieces and buried them at different locations.

All the body parts have been recovered, sources close to police told News18.

“On his disclosure, the parts have been recovered. Medico-legal formalities are underway. The investigation is on," police said.

Read all the Latest India News here