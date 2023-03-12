Home » India » Kashmir: Man Murders Girl, Cuts Body into Pieces And Buries Them At Several Locations

Kashmir: Man Murders Girl, Cuts Body into Pieces And Buries Them At Several Locations

The incident came to light, after the Jammu and Kashmir police received a complaint about a missing girl, who left for coaching on March 7 and didn’t return home.

Advertisement

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 12:28 IST

Srinagar, India

To hide his crime, he allegedly cut the young girl into pieces and buried them at different locations. (Photo: Shutterstock)
To hide his crime, he allegedly cut the young girl into pieces and buried them at different locations. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a girl, cutting her body into several pieces and then burying them at different locations of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

The incident came to light, after the Jammu and Kashmir police received a complaint about a missing girl, who left for coaching on March 7 and didn’t return home.

The police in a statement said that “the missing report was registered and the investigation was started. The report was registered by the victim’s sister.

After rounding up several suspects, the accused Shabir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Mohandpora Budgam, confessed to have committed the heinous crime.

Advertisement

To hide his crime, he allegedly cut the young girl into pieces and buried them at different locations.

All the body parts have been recovered, sources close to police told News18.

“On his disclosure, the parts have been recovered. Medico-legal formalities are underway. The investigation is on," police said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ieshan WaniIeshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experienc...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: March 12, 2023, 12:28 IST
last updated: March 12, 2023, 12:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+24PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sushmita Sen, Zeenat Aman, Vijay Varma Among Celebrity Showstoppers At Lakme Fashion Week 2023