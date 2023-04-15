Kashmir Prepares for G20 Meeting; Security Grid Tightened, Gulmarg Visit & Shikara Ride on the Cards

Srinagar is gearing up to welcome G20 members next month while the administration has now set a deadline to complete all pending projects under the smart city mission. Delegates will be taken to Gulmarg in north Kashmir and for a shikara ride on Dal lake even as the city is getting a facelift with the historic ‘ghanta ghar’ at its heart being demolished to make way for a new one.

This is the first high-profile meeting after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019. There was also a foreign visit in 2021 when envoys had visited the union territory.

Officials told News18 that the central government wants to showcase a glimpse of what Kashmir has to offer to all G20 members. They said the meeting will be hosted at SKICC in Srinagar and a visit to Gulmarg in north Kashmir and a shikara ride on Dal lake is also on the cards, apart from a visit to Dachigam National Park.

As its first step, the administration has started with tightening the security grid in the Valley for the smooth conduct of the meeting.

Why the G20 meeting is important for Kashmir

The meeting is important from various aspects. India has already defended hosting the G20 in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh after Pakistan raised objections to keeping the two union territories as venues.

When envoys had visited in 2021, India had showcased how it had brought back “normalcy" to Kashmir after August 2019 when restrictions were imposed following the decision to not only nullify its special status but also to bifurcate the state into two union territories.

The G20’s latest move has provoked Pakistan because it considers the UT as “disputed", a claim dismissed by India several times on different international platforms. The visit will also be a message from India.

Facelift for Srinagar

The route that the G20 delegates will take is already getting a makeover under​ the smart city project. Across the city, there are over 80 ongoing projects spread around eight themes. A Jhelum riverfront is among these projects, which will be part of the delegates’ route when they arrive in Kashmir Valley.

People living on this route to the airport have been asked to paint their walls by the Srinagar municipal corporation. The historic clock tower, which has been at the centre of Kashmir’s recent history, is also being demolished to build a new one. The roads are being painted, projects completed and the city is getting a new look. Even streetlight poles are being decorated with tricolour lights, all of which is on the G20 route to the venue in Srinagar.

Security ahead of G20

During a recent meeting held at the ministry of home affairs in New Delhi, union home minister Amit Shah gave directions to ramp up operations and ensure that there is no untoward incident ahead of the G20 meeting in the Valley. Security deployment has increased around the Dal lake area, near the venue and, if sources are to be believed, residents whose homes are on the G20 route are undergoing verification.

“We are putting final touches to the arrangements. There has not been any terror incident in the city recently, but the level of alertness will be increased. Bunkers on the roads to the venue have been removed and smart bunkers will come up soon," a police source said, adding that there will be multi-tier security arrangements and water police will also be deployed in Dal lake.

