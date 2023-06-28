Kashmir: Three Bangladesh Nationals Arrested for ATM Theft in Pulwama

Three individuals from Bangladesh have been apprehended for their involvement in an ATM theft case in Pulwama district, south Kashmir. The stolen ATM was found buried in an orchard, where the perpetrators had dug out soil to conceal it.

The incident occurred on April 8, when unknown burglars stole an ATM near Government Degree College in Pulwama. In response, the police registered a case (FIR No. 78/2023) under relevant sections of the law and launched an investigation. To expedite the probe, a Special Investigation Team was formed by the police.

“After analyzing digital and circumstantial evidence, as well as conducting focused examinations of suspects, a group of international thieves from Bangladesh, known for their involvement in similar crimes in the past, was identified and subsequently apprehended," stated the police.

Advertisement

The arrested individuals, identified as Suman Mal, Farooq Ahmad Ali, and Mohd Ibrahim, are all residents of Bangladesh, with Suman Mal believed to be the kingpin of the gang.

Acting on their disclosure, the stolen ATM machine was recovered from a pit in an orchard located in Dogam Kakapora.