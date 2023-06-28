Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Kashmir: Three Bangladesh Nationals Arrested for ATM Theft in Pulwama

Kashmir: Three Bangladesh Nationals Arrested for ATM Theft in Pulwama

The incident occurred on April 8, when unknown burglars stole an ATM near Government Degree College in Pulwama.

Advertisement

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:42 IST

Pulwama, India

The gang of burglars has confessed to committing similar ATM thefts in other locations over the past years. (News18)
The gang of burglars has confessed to committing similar ATM thefts in other locations over the past years. (News18)

Three individuals from Bangladesh have been apprehended for their involvement in an ATM theft case in Pulwama district, south Kashmir. The stolen ATM was found buried in an orchard, where the perpetrators had dug out soil to conceal it.

The incident occurred on April 8, when unknown burglars stole an ATM near Government Degree College in Pulwama. In response, the police registered a case (FIR No. 78/2023) under relevant sections of the law and launched an investigation. To expedite the probe, a Special Investigation Team was formed by the police.

“After analyzing digital and circumstantial evidence, as well as conducting focused examinations of suspects, a group of international thieves from Bangladesh, known for their involvement in similar crimes in the past, was identified and subsequently apprehended," stated the police.

Advertisement

The arrested individuals, identified as Suman Mal, Farooq Ahmad Ali, and Mohd Ibrahim, are all residents of Bangladesh, with Suman Mal believed to be the kingpin of the gang.

Acting on their disclosure, the stolen ATM machine was recovered from a pit in an orchard located in Dogam Kakapora.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The gang of burglars has confessed to committing similar ATM thefts in other locations over the past years. It has also been revealed that the gang began operating in South Kashmir at the beginning of this year.

    With the arrests made, the police have initiated further investigations into the case, expecting more arrests to follow.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ieshan WaniIeshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experienc...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 28, 2023, 14:42 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 14:42 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App