Kashmiri Pandit's Murder: SIA Conducts Raids at Pulwama's Achan Village

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 17:11 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

SIA sleuths searched the structure from where it is believed the terrorists targeted Sharma, who worked as an ATM bank guard in the villages. (Image: News18)

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday visited the spot in Achan village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district where a Kashmiri Pandit was killed last month and conducted raids.

A team of SIA, assisted by Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF, recreated the scene where 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was killed by terrorists on February 26.

The sleuths searched the structure from where it is believed the terrorists targeted Sharma, who worked as an ATM bank guard in the villages.

Sharma was shot dead by terrorists barely 100 metres away from his home in Achan in Pulwama when he was on his way to a local market for a stroll. Two days later, two terrorists believed to be involved in Sharma’s murder were killed in an encounter with security forces. An Army jawan with 55 Rashtriya Rifles was also killed.

Police identified one of the terrorists as Aqib Mustaq Bhat, who was killed in the mosque premises. The other, identified as Ajaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Trall near Pulwama had initially taken refuge in a house close to the mosque and was shot dead after security forces tracked and trapped him using technical surveillance.

The case, according to sources, is being investigated by the SIA now.

first published: March 29, 2023, 17:06 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 17:11 IST
