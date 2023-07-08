Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Kedarnath Temple Mulls Ban on Phones, Calls for 'Strict Action' Against Those Making Reels, YouTube Videos

The committee has written to senior police officers to take strict action and that said they are planning to "set up a clock room," where mobiles can be deposited before people enter the temple area

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 18:34 IST

Kedarnath, India

BKTC chief Ajendra Ajay has said that the plan of creating a cloak room for mobile phones, although being mulled over, has logistical challenges it. (Image: Shutterstock)

Infuriated by the continuous videography in its premises, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has called for “strict action" against people who do this, and said that they may introduce a ban mobile phones.

The committee has written to senior police officers to take strict action and that they are planning to “set up a clock room," where mobiles can be deposited before people enter the temple area, Times of India reported.

“It has come to our notice that some social media influencers are shooting videos at Kedarnath which are religiously objectionable and have hurt the feelings of devotees. Strict action should be taken in this regard so that such acts are not repeated in a place of worship," KTC executive officer, Ramesh Chandra Tiwari said, TOI reported.

This comes days after the committee sent a letter to the police saying, “some YouTubers, Instagram Influencers are making videos, YouTube shots and Instagram reels against the religious sentiments of people, because of which the feelings of devotees visiting the temple, along with many around the country and aboard are hurt."

“Therefore, please take stick action against people making videos, YouTube shots and Instagram reels against religious sentiments so that any incident like this is not repeated in future," the letter said further.

The issue was raised after a recent viral video of a Youtuber proposing to her boyfriend caused backlash and drew reactions from people.

This trend that is “hurting the shrine’s religious sanctity," Tiwari added.

    • However, this is not the first time a decision like this has been discussed, and previous attempts of regularizing mobiles have had practical and logistical issues.

    first published: July 08, 2023, 18:19 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 18:34 IST
