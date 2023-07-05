Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Kedarnath: After Viral 'Proposal' Video, Temple Asks Cops to Keep Check on Those Making Videos, Reels

Kedarnath Dham News: Please take stick action against people making videos, YouTube shots and Instagram reels against religious sentiments so that any incident like this is not repeated in future, the letter said

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 12:21 IST

Uttarkashi, India

Woman Proposes to Her Bf At Kedarnath, Video Sparks Discussion About Using Phones At Religious Places. (Image: twitter/@Ravisutanjani)
Woman Proposes to Her Bf At Kedarnath, Video Sparks Discussion About Using Phones At Religious Places. (Image: twitter/@Ravisutanjani)

Kedarnath Dham News: Days after a video of a woman proposing to her boyfriend outside Kedarnath temple went viral on social media, the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee had written to police requesting them to keep a strict vigil on people making videos on the premises as they hurt the sentiments of devotees in the country and abroad.

In the letter sent to the police, the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee said, “Some YouTubers, Instagram Influencers are making videos, YouTube shots and Instagram reels against the religious sentiments of people, because of which the feelings of devotees visiting the temple, along with many around the country and aboard are hurt."

Therefore, please take stick action against people making videos, YouTube shots and Instagram reels against religious sentiments so that any incident like this is not repeated in future, the letter said further.

As per reports, after the recent video of the girl proposing to her boyfriend went viral, now devotees are being asked to switch off their mobile phones before entering the temple premises. However, soon arrangements will be made to keep mobiles outside the temple, as per sources.

In the said video, the boy can be seen praying. Before he can understand anything, the girl gets on her knees and proposes to him with a ring. All surprised, the boyfriend then becomes emotional and the couple can be then seen sharing a tight hug.

Although the video is adorable and shows a very happy couple, it has sparked a discussion online. Many have shared how phones should not be allowed at religious places because of this.

    • Earlier too, several videos shot on the temple premises courted controversy. One of them was when a couple took their dog to the Kedarnath temple for darshan.

    first published: July 05, 2023, 09:36 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 12:21 IST
