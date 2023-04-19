'Keeping Aside Political Differences...': Shah Asks States to Adopt 'Ruthless Approach' Against Drug Traders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged all the state governments to keep their political differences aside and join the fight against the drug menace in the country. He said a “ruthless approach" has to be taken against narcotics traders to eradicate the menace of drugs as the Narendra Modi government has set a target to make India drug-free when it attains the 100th year of independence in 2047.

While addressing the first conference of the heads of anti-narcotics task forces of states and Union territories, Shah cited the ill effects of drugs on the youth as well as the country’s economy and security and said, “I want to tell you today that we are at such a juncture that we can win the battle against the drug menace… Those who consume drugs are the victims and those who sell them are the culprits. Strict action should be taken against such people."

“Narcotics not only make the young generation hollow but along with this, there are many bad effects on the country’s economy as well. Simultaneously, through narco-terror, and through smuggling of narcotics, the security of the country’s border can be breached. If the 130 crore Indians fight it together, we will win this battle," he added.

Appealing everyone to rise above politics, he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Keeping aside our political differences, all the state governments and agencies need to come together to fight against the drug menace. We will have to adopt top to bottom and bottom-to-top approaches during the investigation of drug trafficking cases…We have to take a ruthless approach against the drug traders."

Shah also said that a “whole of government" approach should be taken against the menace of drugs as it can destroy future generations.

