‘Kejriwal is Kingpin’: Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s ‘Khuli Chunauti’ to Delhi CM at Rising India Summit

If Arvind Kejriwal has conviction in his own words, he should come out on the streets and speak the truth, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday as he tore into the Opposition for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the Rising India Summit, Thakur trained his guns on the Delhi chief minister and said he could not resist laughing at Kejriwal. “When I see his face, sometimes I feel like laughing and at other times, I feel like crying. He’s a man whose politics is based on lies, who falsely swore on his daughter’s life, who made a new record for lying, and entered politics after carrying out a campaign against corruption and claiming that he would never enter politics," Thakur said.

He added: “Look at the records. In the past eight years, 12 ministers and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had to resign over graft charges."

Accusing the Delhi CM of being hand in glove with his leaders’ corrupt practices, Thakur said: “He is an educated person who, in nine years of his tenure, did not sign one file. He is very smart. He knew that if he signed on the files, he would have to follow [former deputy chief minister of Delhi] Manish Sisodia in jail."

The minister gave a ‘khuli chunauti’ (open challenge) to Kejriwal to take to the roads and tell the people about the allegations he has levelled against PM Modi in the Vidhan Sabha. “The liquor excise scam happened under his nose. I give a khuli chunauti to Kejriwal. If you have even a little courage and conviction in your own stand, then come to the streets. You hide behind people in the assembly. Come out on the roads and see the reality. No one else has apologised the number of times Kejriwal has had to seek forgiveness for his words."

In an explosive allegation, Thakur said Sisodia may be the prime accused in the excise scam but Kejriwal was the kingpin. “He is scared because he knows that the person to whom he was giving the certificate of honesty is now facing corruption charges," the minister said.

