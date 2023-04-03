Kerala: Man Sets Co-passenger on Fire in Train, 3 Found Dead on Tracks Later; Suspicious Bag Leads to 'Terror Angle'

At least, three people were found dead, and eight others were injured after a man allegedly set afire a co-passenger following an argument on board an express train In Kerala’s Kozhikode on Sunday. As per police, three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kerala, hours after the fire incident.

The three were missing from the train after the fire incident. The bodies of a woman, a child and a man were recovered from the tracks late Sunday night, a senior police official from the district told PTI.

At around 9.45 pm, when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city, an unidentified man poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger in and set him on a fire, police said.

The incident that took place in the D1 compartment of the train resulted in burn injuries to at least eight persons, they added.

The man escaped soon after the incident, while the injured were shifted to hospitals after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

Police suspect a terror angle in the case as a bag was recovered from the tracks that had another bottle of petrol and two mobile phones.

Quoting an eye-witness the Hindustan Times reported that soon after the train stopped on a bridge along the Korapuzha river, a man in his thirties jumped out of it and fled on a bike that was waiting for him.

The police have recovered the assailant’s visuals recovered from a CCTV footage of a nearby house. They suspected the incident was a well-planned attack.

When the train reached Kannur, a few passengers complained that a woman and a child were missing after the incident.

“A man, who was injured, kept looking for a woman and a child. We found footwear and a mobile phone of that woman," a passenger told the media at Kannur.

Soon after the news of the missing persons came out, the city police inspected the tracks and found three bodies, including the woman and the child and a mid-aged man.

Police suspect they fell off the train or attempted to deboard after seeing the fire.

“The woman and the child who went missing were found dead on the tracks. There is one unidentified body of a male. We have found CCTV visuals of the suspect. Investigation is on," a senior police official of the district said.

Sources said the woman was the child’s aunt.

A total of nine persons have been admitted to various hospitals, including the Kozhikode Medical College, for treatment Further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

