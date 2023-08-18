Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Kerala: 40 Injured as Bus Veers off Road in Thrissur

Kerala: 40 Injured as Bus Veers off Road in Thrissur

All those who were injured in the accident have been shifted to nearby hospitals

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 10:20 IST

Thrissur, India

Police added that none of the injured are in serious condition (Representative Image/News18)
Police added that none of the injured are in serious condition (Representative Image/News18)

Around 40 people were injured on Friday in a bus accident that happened near Kanimangalam here, police said. The bus carrying around 50 people onboard met with the accident while it was overtaking another vehicle in the morning, police said.

“All those who were injured in the accident have been shifted to nearby hospitals," police said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • They suspect that the bus veered off the road on which some construction activities are going on.

    Police added that none of the injured are in serious condition.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 18, 2023, 10:20 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 10:20 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App