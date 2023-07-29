Kerala: 5-yr-old Missing Girl Sexually Assaulted, Body With Injury Marks Found in Sack; 1 Held

A five-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Kerala’s Ernakulam, was found dead inside a sack with injury marks all over her body in the Aluva market area in the district after 21 hours. According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted and was found after locals noticed her hand in the abandoned bag. A thorough probe was launched and an accused was arrested in an inebriated condition.

The accused was allegedly under the influence of drugs and has now confessed to the crime following which he was arrested.

Advertisement

The girl was missing from the Aluva market since Friday evening and a case was registered related to the matter. The victim’s parents are the native of Bihar.

Upon seeing the body in the sack, a forensic team reached the spot for further investigation and the child’s father was brought to identify the body. The body was sent for the post-mortem after which it was revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted and died due to asphyxiation. “The child was strangulated. There was penetrative sexual assault on the child," the police said.

“We checked CCTV footage and a Bihar native, identified as Asfaq Aslam, was seen taking the child. We took him into custody at 9.30 pm. He was not in a conscious state so we waited for a while and then interrogated him for the entire night," Ernakulam rural SP Vivek Kumar said.