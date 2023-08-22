Kerala: Activists Demand CM Vijayan's Resignation, Probe into Daughter Receiving Rs 1.72 Cr From Mining Firm

A group of writers and cultural activists has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking him to step down and conduct an enquiry into the allegations of payments received by his daughter and her company Exalogic.

The letter said: “It is clear that the Chief Minister failed to observe the caution or courtesy that a person holding a constitutional position should have. Appropriate investigative agencies should take up the case. The inquiry should be conducted under the supervision of the Higher Court. Pinarayi Vijayan should step down from the post of Chief Minister until the investigation is done. Democratic ethics and sense of justice demands it."

The letter further mentioned: “After the issue was discussed in the media, there was no explanation from the Chief Minister. This long silence can be seen as offence. CM might be thinking that since the opposition’s name is also there, this might soon be forgotten. But anyone with a strong sense of justice. We request you to conduct an enquiry."

Advertisement

What’s The Case

An alleged payment received by Kerala CM Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan from a mining company has snowballed into a controversy with Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding the CM’s explanation.

As per sources, a mining company, CMRL, allegedly paid Veena Vijayan and her IT firm Exalogica a sum of Rs 1.72 crore during 2017-2020 for IT services rendered.