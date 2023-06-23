Trends :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Home » India » Kerala: Boy Dies Due to H1N1 in Malappuram

Kerala: Boy Dies Due to H1N1 in Malappuram

Besides H1N1, people should be vigilant against dengue and leptospirosis as well, administration said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 09:50 IST

Malappuram, India

A 13-year-old boy, who died due to fever in nearby Kuttippuram, was confirmed to have to succumbed to the H1N1 virus, Health authorities said.

The boy, a native of Painkannur near Kuttippuram, had died a few days ago.

District Health Officer R Renuka on Thursday confirmed that the death was due to H1N1 virus infection, an official statement said.

She also urged the public to be vigilant against all such fevers.

    • Besides H1N1, people should be vigilant against dengue and leptospirosis as well, she said.

    Two dengue deaths have been reported in the district in recent times, she added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

