Congress MP from Kerala in a Soup as Workers Vandalise Vande Bharat on Day 1, Paste His Posters on Train

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has identified six Congress workers, including a Gram Panchayat member, for pasting a poster praising Congress MP from Palakkad VK Sreekandan on the Vande Bharat Express on its inaugural trip on Tuesday.

The incident took place upon the semi-high speed train flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaching the Shoranur Junction in Palakkad on Tuesday evening where the MP and his supporters were present to greet it.

The Congress MP, who posted a video saying “the incident was a ploy by the BJP workers to tarnish his image", soon after it became news on social media, made a volte-face on Wednesday and said “all workers involved in this were given a denunciation".

Though the MP tried to keep a distance from the incident following across-the-board expletives on the incident in social media, BJP leader Sandeep G Warrier revealed the identity of the person who pasted the posters on the windows of the train. “Is this Senthil, your follower and Congress Member of Attappady Puthur Grampanchayat?" he asked in a Facebook post. According to Senthil, the act was “not deliberate" but “out of sheer excitement". He said the poster was not pasted with any glue but with the help of rainwater on the boggy.

RPF personnel had to intervene in the taking down of posters of the MP that had been stuck on the train by his followers who were unleashing their appreciation for his efforts in ensuring a stop at Shoranur Junction. Later, the RPF took cases under 145 C, 147 and 166 under the RPF Act following a complaint from Yuvamorcha district president KH Haridas.

Sreekantan, the first time MP, had a hero image as a stop was allotted to the first Vande Bharat Express train at Shornur Junction, the biggest of its kind in the state. The stop was not in the original plan of the train running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. However, following protesters from various quarters including the MP, who warned of a protest, the railways dropped the Tirur stop and included Shornur instead before the trial run. Also, the train was extended to Kasargod.

Sreekandan told the media that he had not authorised anyone to paste his posters on the train and alleged that the BJP was deliberately trying to create a controversy out of it.

Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express connects the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod, the northernmost district in eight hours. It will have eight halts at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

