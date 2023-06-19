Kerala: Gold Bangle Offered at Sabarimala Temple Stolen, Discovered Hidden Under Employee's Pillow

An employee of the Travancore Devaswom Board was arrested for stealing a gold bangle that was received as an offering at the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, reports said on Monday.

Regi Kumar, a thali employee of Vasudevapuram Temple who was on duty for hundi collections, was held for stealing a gold bangle weighing 10.95 grams that was deposited by a devotee in an offering box, according to the Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi.

The incident took place on June 16 when the offering box, placed at the Sannidhanam, was being sorted via a conveyor belt into a separate box. The investigation into the incident, led by vigilance sub inspector Biju Radhakrishnan, involved reviewing CCTV footage which captured Kumar pushing the gold bangle that emerged from the conveyor belt into the garbage and subsequently swiftly retrieving it.

Officials conducted a raid on Regi Kumar’s residence and found the bangle hidden under his pillow. Subsequently, a case was registered against him, and he was handed over to the Pampa Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.