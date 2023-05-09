Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visits Guruvayur Temple, Offers 'Thulabharam'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited the renowned Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple and offered ‘thulabharam’ (an ancient Hindu practice in which a person is weighed against a commodity) on Saturday evening.

He visited the temple town to take part in the literature fest organised by Madambu Kunjuttan Smrithi Parvam.

“Darshan at Guruvayur temple is a bliss beyond words,’ the Governor said after making the offering known as ‘Vazhipadu’.

However, there are some questions from various quarters after the visit and offering by the governor.

The Guruvayur Temple is a temple dedicated to Guruvayurappan, a form of Lord Krishna, located in the town of Guruvayur, 26 km from Thrissur in Kerala. Unlike most Hindu pilgrim centres in the state, non-Hindus are prohibited from entry within the temple that is managed by Guruvayur Devaswom under the control of the Government of Kerala.

What is Thulabharam?

It is an ancient Hindu practice in which a person is weighed against a commodity. It is generally practised in temples by weighing a person against fruits, coconut, butter, sugar, rice, jaggery, rice flake, coir, turmeric, copper, silver, gold, or even curry leaves or any other commodity.

The devaswom provides most of these items. There is no need for prior reservations, but for items like flowers, which may not be readily available, the Devaswom needs to be notified at least a day in advance, and the devotee should supply them.

‘Thulabharam’ is usually performed at the dedicated counter inside the temple near the flag mast in front of the main temple. The devotee sits on a weighing scale with the offering equal to their body weight.

The Kerala Governor offered ‘Thulabharam’ with ‘kadali pazham’ (Red plantain), believed to be the favourite fruit of Lord Krishna.

A total of 83 kg of kadali pazham worth Rs 4,250 was used for the thulabharam of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Though Non-Hindus cannot enter the temple, they are allowed to present offerings. They can avail of the thulabharam facilities near the Kalyana Mandapam (Marriage venues) in front of the east nada of the temple inside the temple compound.

