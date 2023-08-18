Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Kerala Govt Announces Onam Festival Allowance for MGNREGS Workers

Kerala Govt Announces Onam Festival Allowance for MGNREGS Workers

The scheme would give beneficiaries a fallback job source when other employment alternatives are scarce or inadequate

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 11:52 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Each MGNREGS worker would be given a Rs 1,000 onam festival allowance. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
The Kerala government on Friday announced Onam festival allowance for workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme who have completed 100 working days.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said all the workers who completed 100 working days under the schemes will get Rs 1,000 as festival allowance on the occasion of Onam. The Finance Department sanctioned Rs 46 crore for this purpose. Balagopal said a total of 4.6 lakh people will be provided the allowance.

The Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, devised by the state government, aims to provide a strong, rights-based social safety net for people residing in the urban areas of Kerala.

    • The scheme would give beneficiaries a fallback job source when other employment alternatives are scarce or inadequate. It has been envisioned on the lines of the well-known MGNREGS.

    Earlier this week, the Kerala government had announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for state sector employees in connection with the Onam season. The LDF dispensation had also announced Rs 2,750 as special festival allowance for those government employees who are not entitled to the bonus.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 18, 2023, 11:52 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 11:52 IST
