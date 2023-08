Kerala Govt Announces Onam Festival Allowance for MGNREGS Workers

The Kerala government on Friday announced Onam festival allowance for workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme who have completed 100 working days.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said all the workers who completed 100 working days under the schemes will get Rs 1,000 as festival allowance on the occasion of Onam. The Finance Department sanctioned Rs 46 crore for this purpose. Balagopal said a total of 4.6 lakh people will be provided the allowance.

The Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, devised by the state government, aims to provide a strong, rights-based social safety net for people residing in the urban areas of Kerala.