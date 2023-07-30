Kerala Govt Invites Taxation Firms from US to Set Up Offices in State

Kerala’s investment-friendly ecosystem makes the state an ideal offshore destination for the companies in the US taxation industry, Minister for Law and Industries, P Rajeev, has said. Inviting America’s taxation and accounting firms to set up their offices in the southern state, Rajeeve highlighted the quality of Kerala’s human resources in the domain, backed by vibrant education and skilling ecosystem.

Addressing the ‘US Tax Industry Meet’, held here on Saturday, the minister also pointed out the excellent physical and social infrastructure, besides robust connectivity that can make it a preferred investor destination.