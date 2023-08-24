Kerala HC Acquits 7 RSS Members in CPI(M) Activist Murder, Says Police Probe 'Faulty'

The Kerala High Court overturned the conviction of seven members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the CPI(M) activist Shihab death case and acquitted them on Wednesday.

A division bench of Justices PB Suresh Kumar and CS Sudha found that the probe was ‘faulty’ and there was a lack of evidence and asserted these seven people were not the real culprits in the case.

The High Court noted that the “acquittal in such cases would affect the credibility of the justice delivery system but it was constrained" to do so in this case, Bar and Bench reported.

“We do not find fault with the investigating officer in proceeding with the investigation in the case on the premise that on the facts of this case, the activists of the organisation, RSS must have committed the crime. Our anguish on the other hand, is with regard to the manner in which he jumped into the conclusion without collecting sufficient materials that it is the accused who committed the crime," the court said in its order.

The prosecution told the court that Shihab was an accused in the murder of RSS office-bearer Vinod. “The accused in this case then hatched a conspiracy to kill Shihab and on March 1, 2015, knocked Shihab off the motorcycle he was riding. The accused then struck Shihab on vital parts of his body with swords and Shihab succumbed to his injuries on the same day," the prosecution said.