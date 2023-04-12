Kerala HC Rejects Plea for ED, Customs Probe Against CM Vijayan in Gold Smuggling Case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking a Customs and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged involvement of high-ranking political functionaries, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags case.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the petition by Aji Krishnan, founder secretary of NGO Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS) India, saying that his apprehension of non-conduct of a fair probe in the case was "without any basis".

The High Court said that other than assumptions that the investigation was not being conducted properly, Krishnan has not produced any material to support his claims.

Advertisement

"The Customs as well as the Enforcement Directorate, have conducted or are conducting proper investigations. There are also no reasons to assume that if the involvement of any person is revealed in the investigation, they will not be proceeded against.

"For, the dictum 'Be you ever so high, the law is above you' applies with equal vigour to all, irrespective of status or position. In view of the above, the writ petition is dismissed," the judge said. The High Court also said that the Customs Department has already filed two complaints before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, (ED) Ernakulam with regard to the issues of gold smuggling and illegal import of foreign currency.

In view of the steps taken by the Customs, the High Court said a direction to conduct a further investigation into the involvement of other persons ought not to be indulged in.

It also said that since a case has been filed before the Special Court and the probe was continuing, "the relief of fair and just investigation and for monitoring of the investigation cannot arise".

Krishnan, whose NGO had briefly employed one of the prime accused — Swapna Suresh — in the gold smuggling case, had in his plea sought directions to the Customs and ED to conduct a fair and time bound probe into allegations by her of money laundering and gold smuggling against Vijayan, his family members and other high-ranking political functionaries.

He had also urged the court to monitor the investigations by the two agencies.

Advertisement

Opposing his plea, the State government — represented by Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup, Additional Public Prosecutor P Narayanan and senior government pleader V Manu — said the petition was not maintainable as Krishnan had no locus, the allegations by him were unsubstantiated, he had not disclosed his links with Suresh and that alternative remedies were available.

While these grounds regarding the non-maintainability of the plea were not accepted by the High Court, it agreed with the State government's stand that the petition was not maintainable as the relief sought in it was already denied by a division bench of the court in two separate matters.

Advertisement

"This court dismissed writ petitions seeking directions for setting the criminal law in motion against the Chief Minister of Kerala in relation to the gold smuggling case and other scams.

"The Division Bench, after exhaustively considering the matter, held that the remedies evolved by writ jurisdiction are of an extraordinary nature, and the circumstances did not warrant issuance of the directions sought for. The aforesaid two cases relate to and include the very same issue in this list (plea)," Justice Thomas said.

Advertisement

The High Court said that when a public cause is sought to be agitated by a person and the same is rejected after detailed consideration, another member of the public cannot reagitate it.

"If another member of the public is aggrieved by such a judgment, his remedy is generally to seek a review of that judgment in accordance with law. Otherwise, there can be a multitude of litigations.

Advertisement

"The plurality of litigations can even derail the administration of justice. Therefore, caution has to be adopted before entertaining such writ petitions," the court said.

Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Customs conducted separate probes into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.

Several people, including M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate here, Sarith, were arrested in connection with the case.

Read all the Latest India News here