Kerala Health Minister Cautions People as Fever Cases Rise, Holds Meeting

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday advised people to exercise caution as fever cases were on the rise in the state and said a monitoring cell would soon be operational for the constant evaluation of the situation.

Extra vigil should be maintained with the spread of dengue fever and leptospirosis reported in many districts including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, she said.

A total of seven dengue deaths and 27 due to ‘rat fever’ (leptospirosis) had been reported in the state during the January-June months this year, George said.

The minister was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of health department officials here to take stock of the situation and assess the preparedness.

Compared to previous years, she said there was no specific increase in the number of fever cases or related deaths.

“But, the efforts of the health department are to avoid any deaths due to fever," George said.

To provide speedy and effective treatment to the affected people, district level health facilities and systems would be strengthened.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the medical colleges and to avoid overcrowding there, maximum number of cases would be attended to at the district level facilities itself, she said.

Seeking to strengthen and coordinate field-level operations, a monitoring cell would be launched soon, George added.

The department has made elaborate preparations to meet any exigency.

At the meeting, she directed officials to ensure adequate stock of medicines in hospitals and other health facilities and conduct fogging in areas where the breeding of mosquitoes is high.