Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-599 Results for May 14 OUT: First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Here's full list of winning numbers for Akshaya AK-599 lucky draw for Sunday, May 14

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 16:20 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK- 599 Result: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK- 599 will get Rs 70 lakh.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-599 lucky draw for Sunday, May 14 at 3 pm. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK- 599 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS AF 727745 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: C BHAGYALEKSHMI

Agency No.: K 5714

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS AK 245980

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

AA 148872                    AB 346568

AC 408798                    AD 343151

AE 308150                    AF 648086

AG 739936                   AH 374726

AJ 703815                    AK 383615

AL 169826                   AM 723441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

AA 727745          AB 727745

AC 727745          AD 727745

AE 727745          AG 727745

AH 727745          AJ 727745

AK 727745           AL 727745

AM 727745

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0992 1155 1634 1720 2464 3053 3468 3922 6178 6730 6824 6958 7098 7196 7421 7920 8433 8924

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1022 8671 1296 9575 6313 8437 1727

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0319 0326 0795 1691 1947 2642 2873 3011 3492 3494 4324 5077 5110 5330 5571 5688 6022 7224 7290 7510 7599 8037 8500 8946 9685 9744

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0116 0121 0623 0719 0759 0913 0935 0956 1024 1282 1351 1358 1370 1518 1565 1646 2238 2495 2501 2576 2782 2809 3089 3099 3211 3716 4078 4101 4113 4168 4297 4503 4800 4862 4920 5214 5220 5306 5335 6011 6129 6143 6965 7021 7202 7229 7237 7316 7329 7342 7385 7513 7566 8122 8136 8171 8264 8295 8311 8347 8357 8487 8739 8915 8948 9204 9265 9329 9404 9595 9749 9811

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0051  0295  0390  0479  0546  0723  0830  0836  0933  1048  1213  1233  1284  1357  1396  1447  1480  1672  1903  1967  1971  2015  2049  2103  2201  2313  2440  2546  2554  2613  2692  2785  2869  3077  3134  3214  3304  3696  3701  3873  4056  4151  4209  4265  4319  4524  4530  4556  4573  4606  4730  4780  4952  4972  5041  5063  5125  5146  5315  5507  5530  5588  5704  5937  6098  6296  6330  6411  6460  6499  6616  6628  6675  6904  6981  7112  7271  7272  7324  7344  7345  7367  7371  7420  7519  7549  7604  7627  7645  7663  7736  7760  7926  8119  8167  8630  8648  8737  8787  8838  8967  8970  9235  9256  9319  9372  9442  9464  9544  9565  9663  9698  9720  9731  9739  9748  9783  9825  9846  9912  9920  9972  9974

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: AKSHAYA AK-599 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-599 LOTTERY RESULT?

  1. Participants of Akshaya AK-599 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
  2. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
  3. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
  4. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-599 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE

  • 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
  • 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 8th Prize: Rs 1000
  • 9th Prize: Rs 500
  • 10th Prize: Rs 300

first published: May 14, 2023, 12:54 IST
last updated: May 14, 2023, 16:20 IST
