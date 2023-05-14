Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-599 Results for May 14 OUT: First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-599 lucky draw for Sunday, May 14 at 3 pm. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Check full list of winning numbers below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK- 599 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS AF 727745 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: C BHAGYALEKSHMI

Agency No.: K 5714

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS AK 245980

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

AA 148872 AB 346568

AC 408798 AD 343151

AE 308150 AF 648086

AG 739936 AH 374726

AJ 703815 AK 383615

AL 169826 AM 723441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

AA 727745 AB 727745

AC 727745 AD 727745

AE 727745 AG 727745

AH 727745 AJ 727745

AK 727745 AL 727745

AM 727745

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0992 1155 1634 1720 2464 3053 3468 3922 6178 6730 6824 6958 7098 7196 7421 7920 8433 8924

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

1022 8671 1296 9575 6313 8437 1727

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0319 0326 0795 1691 1947 2642 2873 3011 3492 3494 4324 5077 5110 5330 5571 5688 6022 7224 7290 7510 7599 8037 8500 8946 9685 9744

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0116 0121 0623 0719 0759 0913 0935 0956 1024 1282 1351 1358 1370 1518 1565 1646 2238 2495 2501 2576 2782 2809 3089 3099 3211 3716 4078 4101 4113 4168 4297 4503 4800 4862 4920 5214 5220 5306 5335 6011 6129 6143 6965 7021 7202 7229 7237 7316 7329 7342 7385 7513 7566 8122 8136 8171 8264 8295 8311 8347 8357 8487 8739 8915 8948 9204 9265 9329 9404 9595 9749 9811

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0051 0295 0390 0479 0546 0723 0830 0836 0933 1048 1213 1233 1284 1357 1396 1447 1480 1672 1903 1967 1971 2015 2049 2103 2201 2313 2440 2546 2554 2613 2692 2785 2869 3077 3134 3214 3304 3696 3701 3873 4056 4151 4209 4265 4319 4524 4530 4556 4573 4606 4730 4780 4952 4972 5041 5063 5125 5146 5315 5507 5530 5588 5704 5937 6098 6296 6330 6411 6460 6499 6616 6628 6675 6904 6981 7112 7271 7272 7324 7344 7345 7367 7371 7420 7519 7549 7604 7627 7645 7663 7736 7760 7926 8119 8167 8630 8648 8737 8787 8838 8967 8970 9235 9256 9319 9372 9442 9464 9544 9565 9663 9698 9720 9731 9739 9748 9783 9825 9846 9912 9920 9972 9974

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: AKSHAYA AK-599 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-599 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Akshaya AK-599 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-599 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023

TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket

TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG

DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023

VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE