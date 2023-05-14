Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-599 Results for May 14 OUT: First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-599 lucky draw for Sunday, May 14 at 3 pm. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Check full list of winning numbers below:
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK- 599 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS AF 727745 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: C BHAGYALEKSHMI
Agency No.: K 5714
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS AK 245980
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE
AA 148872 AB 346568
AC 408798 AD 343151
AE 308150 AF 648086
AG 739936 AH 374726
AJ 703815 AK 383615
AL 169826 AM 723441
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE
AA 727745 AB 727745
AC 727745 AD 727745
AE 727745 AG 727745
AH 727745 AJ 727745
AK 727745 AL 727745
AM 727745
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE
0992 1155 1634 1720 2464 3053 3468 3922 6178 6730 6824 6958 7098 7196 7421 7920 8433 8924
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE
1022 8671 1296 9575 6313 8437 1727
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE
0319 0326 0795 1691 1947 2642 2873 3011 3492 3494 4324 5077 5110 5330 5571 5688 6022 7224 7290 7510 7599 8037 8500 8946 9685 9744
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE
0116 0121 0623 0719 0759 0913 0935 0956 1024 1282 1351 1358 1370 1518 1565 1646 2238 2495 2501 2576 2782 2809 3089 3099 3211 3716 4078 4101 4113 4168 4297 4503 4800 4862 4920 5214 5220 5306 5335 6011 6129 6143 6965 7021 7202 7229 7237 7316 7329 7342 7385 7513 7566 8122 8136 8171 8264 8295 8311 8347 8357 8487 8739 8915 8948 9204 9265 9329 9404 9595 9749 9811
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: AKSHAYA AK-599 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 7th Prize: Rs. 500
- 8th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-599 LOTTERY RESULT?
- Participants of Akshaya AK-599 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
- Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
- Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
- The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of Akshaya AK-599 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LUCKY DRAW ON 24 MAY, 2023
TICKET COST: Rs 300 Per Ticket
TICKET SERIES: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, VG
DRAW DATE: 24 MAY, 2023
VISHU BUMPER BR-91 LOTTERY PRIZE STRUCTURE
- 1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
- 4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
- 5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
- 6th Prize: Rs 5,000
- 7th Prize: Rs 2,000
- 8th Prize: Rs 1000
- 9th Prize: Rs 500
- 10th Prize: Rs 300