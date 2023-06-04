Kerala Lottery 2023 LIVE Updates: Akshaya AK-602 Results for June 4 OUT; Check Winning Numbers!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULTS TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Akshaya AK-602 lucky draw for Sunday, June 4. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Akshaya AK-602 lucky draw below:

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-602 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS AS 715068 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: SHAJI K

Agency No.: M 3607

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS AO 804245 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: A PEER MOHAMMED

Agency No.: T 2745

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

AN 151897 AO 967398

AP 872555 AR 256069

AS 205327 AT 830563

AU 564159 AV 897382

AW 144120 AX 230292

AY 939222 AZ 210252

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

AN 715068 AO 715068

AP 715068 AR 715068

AT 715068 AU 715068

AV 715068 AW 715068

AX 715068 AY 715068

AZ 715068

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

1495 2034 2326 2588 2779 5479 5580 5647 6198 6290 6923 7017 7336 7538 7806 8081 8638 9844

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0342 1433 2001 2306 4704 5768 8118

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

1111 1636 2199 2200 2226 2319 2390 3367 3699 4033 4219 4444 4798 5475 5619 6844 7500 7595 7847 8137 8529 8582 8704 9127 9237 9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0356 0443 0446 0668 0671 0753 0821 1046 1097 1346 1948 1955 1995 2084 2170 2407 2467 2843 2926 2974 2982 3037 3146 3263 3321 3343 3698 3775 3875 4003 4199 4300 4340 4422 4438 4647 4680 4821 5364 5408 5443 5960 6277 6299 6518 6519 6540 6581 6668 6883 6942 7076 7226 7261 7414 7418 7651 7725 7926 7988 8023 8258 8590 8596 8606 8827 9177 9236 9330 9424 9435 9806

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0287 0311 0488 0491 0603 0673 0726 0737 0769 0839 0844 0970 1011 1089 1149 1282 1443 1611 1639 1769 1783 1850 1928 1936 2168 2430 2472 2724 2735 2771 2881 3015 3052 3112 3121 3138 3168 3178 3193 3214 3328 3346 3458 3503 3515 3625 3642 3720 3914 3922 3946 3974 4091 4121 4126 4137 4286 4307 4425 4481 4576 4774 4801 4936 4963 4970 5077 5210 5239 5346 5373 5399 5519 5575 5588 5827 5927 5930 6035 6056 6140 6146 6257 6342 6434 6533 6550 6681 6689 6765 6867 6989 6999 7038 7070 7132 7148 7428 7448 7635 7648 7794 7911 7962 8052 8088 8142 8348 8598 8652 8656 8787 8867 8928 8967 9151 9160 9216 9232 9318 9477 9512 9885

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-602 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Akshaya AK-602 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.

Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-602 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.