KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-462 today on Thursday, March 23 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-462

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS: Result at 3 pm

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS: To be updated

WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-462 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

Navigate to the website www.keralalotteries.com. Locate and select the “Lottery Result" option. Click on the “View" button on the subsequent page. Obtain the desired results by clicking the “Download" button located at the top of the page, which will provide you with a PDF file.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-462 LOTTERY RESULTS?

To check if you have won the KN-462 Karunya Plus Lottery, you have two options: visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteries.com or search for public notifications in the Kerala Government Gazette. To participate, you can purchase lottery tickets for Rs 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state, with Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery being the most popular locations.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Prior to claiming your prize, it is important to check the validity of your winning ticket by reviewing the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number is listed, you must go to the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days, along with your ticket and identification proof, to receive your prize.

